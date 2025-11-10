BDrama as residents relocate venue of Kang'ata meeting

JSS teachers in Murang'a protests over the government reduction of capitation to learners and failure to employ them on permanent terms. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The controversy surrounding the control of Kimorori Grounds at Kenol market intensified on Saturday after the residents moved to hold a meeting despite the presence of heavy security that was mounted to block them.

In their hundreds, the dairy and mango farmers from Nginda, Ichagaki, Kimorori Wempa, Makuyu and Kambiti wards, in Maragua constituency, had convened for an Inua Mkulima programme, an initiative by the Murang’a County Government.

The meeting had been prepared at Kimorori primary school ground, where the irate residents moved and carried away the tents and pitched them at Kimorori grounds, 500 metres away.

The administrators watched in debrief as the residents defied the protocols and relocated the venue of the meeting where Governor Irungu Kang’ata was expected to preside over the agriculture subsidy programme.

The controversy emerged after the local MP Mary Wamaua clashed with the youth a month ago, after her proposal for the land to be converted from the playing field to accommodate public offices, an ICT hub, a modern law court and police quarters.

Mwenji Mwangi said they could not allow the public ground to remain unutilised despite the armed police deployed; thus, the youth moved in and relocated the tents to the suitable ground.

While the residents during a contested public participation resolution remain a playground for sports and political meetings,” said Mwenji.

During the meeting, Governor Kang’ata steered away from the ground debate, concentrating on the agriculture and subsidy programmes, encouraging the farmers on the need to be registered.

Governor Kang’ata engaged farmers in a public participation forum focused on the implementation of agricultural and other county programmes. Farmers were also trained on effective farming methods, farmer registration, and the requirements for accessing farming grants.

He said those who qualify as farmers will receive their Inua Mkulima cards and benefit from Sh2,400, redeemable for foodstuffs and farm inputs.

“The farmers are trained on effective farming methods, farmer registration, and the requirements for accessing farming grants,” he said.

But Nginda MCA John Mwangi said the plans to take the playing grounds from the community were opposed.

“The residents who are our masters have been against the move by a few to use the land for construction of buildings,” said Mwangi.

Last month, County Government Youth and Sports CEC Manoah Gachucha was summoned by the DCI in Nairobi over the protest over the national government proposal on the construction of a court, police houses and a modern law court.