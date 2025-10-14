×
The Standard

Residents want man who rescued lost police dog feted by State

By Phares Mutembei | Oct. 14, 2025

Residents of Meru County want local heroes included in the list of people who will be recognised at this year’s Mashujaa Day.

The residents said there were many women, men and youth who had made great contributions to the development of the country and county and should be awarded for their contributions.

Stacy Kawira, a youth at Mjini informal settlement near Meru Town, said there were people in Meru who had made significant contributions for the community.

Among those they would like to see in the list is Joshua Mukiama, who last year found a missing police dog, a Belgian Malinois, worth up to Sh500,000, depending on the age.

Mukiama was walking along the Meru-Maua Road when he encountered the police dog named Jet. Though Mukiama did not know it at the time, the female police dog had been reported missing from her station, Ngundune Police Station in Tigania West Sub-County.

The dog’s handler had noticed the ‘officer’ was missing during feeding.

Mukiama noted that the dog was unaccompanied, and being a trainer and lover of dogs who has his own two German Shepherds, he was quick in winning her trust.

“I deployed my skills and called it over, and it actually did, in measured steps,” he recalled.

Once he got hold of it, he visited neighbouring homes in a quest to find the owner of the dog.

“Nobody claimed it, and I decided to keep it for its safety. I could tell it was special because it was very well groomed. I left my number with some people for them to call me if someone came looking for it,” said Mukiama.

Mukiama took the dog home but reported the matter at the nearby Karama police post.

“Common sense dictated that I had to report that I was in possession of an animal that did not belong to me.”

He left his number at the police post.

Shortly after, Mukiama received a call from the police.

“The police officers came and confirmed it was one of their officers who had gone missing,” said Mukiama.

He said he would not mind being awarded by the state.

“It was worth half a million and was specially trained. If I had been a bad person, I would not have made efforts to find the owner. If the state deems I did good work, I would not mind being at least recognised, even as an animal rights champion,” he said.  

