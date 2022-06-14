× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Dos and don'ts of pre-employment personality tests

By Tony Mbaya | Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
By Tony Mbaya | June 14th 2022
It helps in assessing behavioural traits, determining interests and assists recruiters in filtering candidates whose personalities and attitudes do not meet requirements. [iStockphoto]

A pre-employment personality test is given to job applicants to identify relevant personality traits required for a particular job or role.

It helps in assessing behavioural traits, determining interests and assists recruiters in filtering candidates whose personalities and attitudes do not meet requirements.

Like any tool, however, pre-employment personality tests are only effective if used properly. Here are some helpful dos and don’ts: 

Don’t: Test candidates only on personality.

Do: Use personality tests in combination with other tests. According to the US Department of Labor’s Testing and Assessment guide, personality tests are best used as part of a complete skills assessment.

Don’t: Use personality tests to pass or fail candidates. As mentioned earlier, a personality test should be used as a part of an assessment with multiple other tests in order to effectively select the best candidates.

Do: Use personality test results to better know a candidate. Prepare talking points in advance for the job interview. For example, someone may assess themselves as impatient, but that doesn’t mean they’re automatically wrong for the job. Their impatience may result in quicker, data-driven decisions.

Don’t: Use personality tests to hire for a specific personality type - this can result in hiring bias. Diverse teams perform better, so make sure you're not negatively affecting your team by misusing personality tests.

Do: Use personality tests to thoughtfully consider team dynamics. For example, in certain scenarios, a mix of personalities may foster innovation. To avoid bias in your testing, you should regularly check if your tests are systematically favouring a particular gender, race, or ethnic background over others.

Don’t: Use different personality tests without a good reason. By using the same personality test throughout the company, you create a common language which will allow you to point out certain behaviours in a neutral, constructive way. If everyone has done a different personality test, you lose that benefit.

How to properly terminate an employee
Even though you're letting go of an employee, it's important to thank them for the valuable contributions they made during their employment.
Walid Badawi: My tenure at UNDP Kenya has been fulfilling
His move to Kenya was at a period when the UNDP was undertaking a disruptive, painful and protracted change of management, as he described it previously in an article.

Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report
Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report

BUSINESS

By Agency and Patrick Vidija

.
