× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Get back to the office, British minister says

WORK LIFE
By Reuters | January 21st 2022
By Reuters | January 21st 2022
WORK LIFE
Workers walk to work during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. [Reuters]

People should get back to the office to benefit from in-person collaboration because the world must learn to live with the coronavirus after a pandemic that has wiped trillions of dollars off global output, Britain’s business minister said on Friday.

After the novel coronavirus emerged in China in late 2019, work-from-home instructions across the world emptied office towers from Manhattan to Canary Wharf leaving millions toiling from home.

Juggling sometimes shaky home internet connections, frustrated lockdown children and unmuting - or not - on often meandering video calls with work colleagues became the norm for many office workers.

In England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrapping Covid rules - and dropped work from home advice from Wednesday.

“We should get back to work,” British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC Radio. “We’ve got to get back to some degree of normality.”

READ MORE

“People working in the office do get benefits from working with colleagues, being able to interact directly with them and I want to get back to a sense that, you know, that the pandemic is turning from a pandemic into an endemic,” he said.

Johnson, betting that Omicron has peaked, says the world needs to live with Covid and that economies cannot remain shut for much longer. He has said London will recover as it learns to live with Covid.

“It’s something we have to live with. And if we are going to live with it, I think the sooner we get back to the pre-Covid world the better in terms of workplace practices,” Kwarteng said.

Kwarteng said he was trying to increase the number of people working back in government departments. He said around 50% of his department was back to work in person, though he cautioned he didn’t have exact data.

Some bosses have urged people back to work. Goldman Sachs’ CEO has called home working an “aberration” while Stuart Rose, chairman of supermarket group Asda, said he had been working at the office throughout the pandemic.

Other companies, especially in the technology sector, have offered hybrid working options - or full working from home - to those employees who have welcomed a reduction in commuting times and increased flexibility.

London, the only financial capital to rival New York, still appears subdued.  

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How to control overstaffing
An overcrowded office leaves some workers idle. Managers may come up with new operations in departments to keep them busy.
Standard Group’s YouTube channels surpass 1 billion views
More Kenyans are watching news rendered in short video forms, pointing to a change in the manner in which news is consumed.

MOST READ

UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station
UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to control overstaffing

By Tony Mutugi | 2 hours ago

How to control overstaffing
Are we really facing a resignation crisis?

By World Economic Forum | 5 days ago

Are we really facing a resignation crisis?
Photography businesses diversify to survive in a changing world

By Tony Mbaya | 6 days ago

Photography businesses diversify to survive in a changing world
How to handle employee misbehaviour

By Tony Mutugi | 8 days ago

How to handle employee misbehaviour
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC