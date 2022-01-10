Six tips to help you pass that online interview
By Tony Mutugi | January 10th 2022
The digital era has taken over traditional media especially after the Covid-19 pandemic hit. It has robbed the universe of its traditional social space. Many organisations have opted to embrace operations such as working from home, e-learning, virtual meetings and even online job interviews.
Here’s how to get ready for a virtual job interview:
Prepare like you are attending a physical interview
Just because you are doing it online doesn’t mean it’s less of a formal interview. Remember the employer is looking for a potential resource to add to his team. It’s important to do your research on the common interview questions and how to answer them. Convince the hiring manager that you are the right candidate.
Dress up decently
Dress how you would love to be addressed. An official dress code would suggest that you are aware of the code of ethics in an office environment. The hiring manager would want to interact with a presentable candidate who will observe discipline by wearing the right kind of outfit.
Proximity to the device
When you sit close to your monitor, the employer on the other side of the screen will notice that you are interested in the conversation. Sitting far away might suggest a lack of attention.
Have notes, but do not overly refer
Jot down key figures and numbers that are crucial for the interview.
Notes are meant for reference but too much checking while the interview is in progress signifies lack of confidence and unpreparedness.
Log in few minutes earlier
The computer screen may display few tabs and may be confusing before the interview time. If an interview is at 2pm, set up the machine at least 30 minutes before and close the unnecessary pages.
A bare or neat background eliminates noise Have a clean background.
Body language
It refers to the unspoken element of communication that we use to reveal our true feelings and emotions. During the interview, sit upright, maintain eye contact, use gestures to express a point and nod as you verbally agree or not.
Once you have considered all the above, good for you! Now, go pass that interview!
