Hope as Italian shipping line start to hire Kenyans

Steve Owaki [left] from Seafarers union of Kenya talks to Kenya chefs recruited to work aboard Msc cruise ships at the Moi international Airport before they flew out to Genoa, Italy. October 1, 2021.[Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Over 100 Kenyans have been hired by an Italian cruise ship firm in the post-Covid-19 era.

17 chefs jetted out of the country to work aboard Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) cruise ship in Europe, giving a ray of hope to thousands of seafarers in the country.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Dr Nancy Karigithu, said the chefs flew out to Italy to join cruise ships owned by MSC.

"This is an ongoing programme where deserving and qualified Kenyan youth are recruited to join MSC vessels operating worldwide," said Karigithu.

She said the airlifts send renewed hope to the young people that the sector was recovering from the 15-month turmoil caused by Covid-19.

