× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

738,000 lost jobs in worst year for Kenyan workers

WORK LIFE
By Frankline Sunday | September 10th 2021

 

Nairobi City aerial view [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenyan workers suffered the worst year in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed companies to cut jobs, with many sectors recording a freeze in new hires. The economy lost 737,500 jobs in the private and public sectors even as Covid-19 disruptions saw many businesses shut their doors.

The informal sector similarly shed more than 543,000 jobs with overall employment sitting at 14.5 million as at December 2020. Self-employed and unpaid family workers in the modern sector fell from 162,700 in 2019 to 156,100 in 2020.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that private sector jobs fell 10 per cent from 2 million in 2019 to 1.8 million in 2020, the lowest employment numbers recorded in the sector in over five years.

This resulted in a 3 per cent reduction in the overall share of private sector employment from 70 per cent in 2019 to 67.7 per cent in 2020. Women suffered the brunt of job losses with overall wage employment among women falling by 10.3 per cent compared to 4 per cent among men.

READ MORE

 Kenyans paid more bribes in 2020 compared to 2019

 Send vaccines to Africa and ditch unproven third shot, AU says

 The good, bad and ugly of a pandemic year

 Covid-19 hit cuts transport sector growth by 8 per cent

“Accommodation and food service activities sector was the most affected with a decline of 38.7 per cent in 2020,” stated the KNBS in the 2021 edition of the Economic Survey.

“The drastic fall in employment could mainly be attributable to public health measures instituted by the Government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.”

Travel restrictions

This led to the closure of entertainment businesses and eateries, forcing most establishments within the sector to lay off workers. 

“In addition, travel restrictions and the ban on night travels led to loss of business by most hotels and rooming places,’ explains KNBS. “Consequently, many businesses in the sector retrenched their workers while others closed down due to lack of business.”

Administrative and support service activities, transportation and storage and education sectors similarly recorded drastic declines in jobs at 25, 21 and 21 per cent, respectively. 

Formal manufacturing, on the other hand, saw a 10 per cent decrease to 316,900 in 2020 with the number of local employees across the country’s export processing zones (EPZ) falling by 7.7 per cent to 55,736 over the same period of time.

It was however not all doom and gloom as the construction sector reported a record 33 per cent growth in jobs from 173,300 in 2019 to 230,000 in 2020. This was attributed to ongoing construction projects in both the County and National levels of government. 

Industries in the private sector that recorded job increases include manufacturing; agriculture, forestry and fishing; wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles at 16, 15 and 13 per cent, respectively. 

Employment in the public sector, on the other hand, registered a slowed growth of 2.2 per cent in 2020 compared to a growth of 2.7 per cent in 2019. 

“Human health and social work activities recorded the highest growth of 5.8 per cent in 2020, mainly attributable to the hiring of more health workers to enhance the fight against the spread of Covid-19,” stated the KNBS. 

Similarly, arts, entertainment and recreation; education; and construction recorded growths in 2020.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Kenya’s moment of truth as Treasury reviews economy
Kenya’s debt as at end of March stood at Sh7.3 trillion with the country expected to borrow about Sh1 trillion in the financial year 2021/22.
Reduced spending jolts manufacturing sector
The manufacturing sector registered a slow growth rate at 0.2 per cent in 2020 compared to 2.8 per cent in 2019.

MOST READ

Fares drop after matatu operators carry to capacity
Fares drop after matatu operators carry to capacity

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Applying for a job? How to ensure you are short-listed

By Christabel Munene | 1 day ago

Applying for a job? How to ensure you are short-listed
Why C-suit jobs require more than technical skill

By Quresha Abdullahi | 12 days ago

Why C-suit jobs require more than technical skill
Reskilling the workforce for a lifetime of learning

By World Economic Forum | 19 days ago

Reskilling the workforce for a lifetime of learning
Take up that first ‘boring’ job!

By Winnie Rono | 27 days ago

Take up that first ‘boring’ job!
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC