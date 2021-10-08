Mombasa County ordered to make public Sh6b housing contract
REAL ESTATE
By Joackim Bwana | October 8th 2021
The High Court has ordered the Mombasa County government to make public details of Sh6 billion housing deal.
Justice Eric Ogola ruled that the county should reveal the contract it signed with Buxton Point Apartment Ltd in 30 days.
On January 15, last year, the county entered into a joint venture with the company for construction of 1,500 housing units at Buxton Estate.
The judge noted that on October 27, last year, the county’s attorney Jimmy Waliaula confirmed that the procurement process was concluded and the tender awarded.
READ MORE
Demand for houses still very high
Importers, KPA in standoff over SGR transport
Pension-backed housing only days away
Legal Advice Centre, Haki Yetu, Transparency International Kenya and Jack Maina have filed a petition seeking the details of the agreement.
The petitioners, through their lawyer Willis Oluga, sued had county government, Secretary Dennis Lewa and Executive for Land, Planning and Housing Department Twafiq Balala.
The petitioners sought to understand how the county intends to implement the housing project while taking into account public participation.
Justice Ogola said Balala lied on oath and misled the court by stating that the tendering process for the housing project was ongoing and the petitioners' request was premature.
However, said he was no longer in the employ of the county government.
“Having considered the respondent's (county government) defence, I'm not persuaded that there is a goodwill on the part of the respondent in matters relating to the furnishing of information on the joint venture agreement entered into in relation to the Buxton project,” said Justice Ogola last week.
In an affidavit sworn by Wangu Gacheru on December 21, last year, she said Governor Hassan Joho and his staff are bound to comply with the law and supply information at every stage of the implementation of the project.
Gacheru said Joho, Lewa and Balala had declined to comply with directives issued by Justice Peter Otieno on December 23, 2016, directing the county to provide the information.
Balala, in his response dated June 26, 2019, said the information sought was available on the county government's website. But Gacheru denied.
Waliaula said the tendering process was awarded through a competitive process.
The petitioners also want Joho, Balala and Lewa cited for contempt of court and committed to six-month civil jail.
RELATED VIDEOS
Residents of Mombasa County share their sentiments on the Covid-19 vaccination exercise
Residents of Mombasa County share their sentiments on the Covid-19 vaccination exercise
"We are going to pass the BBI," Mombasa County Assembly speaker Aharub Ebrahim
Hope as State explores new markets for miraaMeru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said there will be a national miraa conference this month in Nairobi.
Cotton farmers upbeat as State injects Sh66m to revive ginneryThe farmers say they now sell cotton right at the farm, and are paid instantly
MOST READ
Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House
REAL ESTATE
- What it costs you to live in Nairobi’s posh suburbs
REAL ESTATE
- Cash crisis holds back Migaa dream
REAL ESTATE
- Face mask prices show how the laws of economics work
ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki
- Pastoralist takes livestock selling online
ENTERPRISE
By Brian George
- World Bank sees Kenya economy growing at 5pc
BUSINESS