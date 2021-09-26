× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Taxes, incentives have big role in environmental sustainability

OPINION
By Robert Maina | September 26th 2021

Environmental sustainability has emerged as a major theme across the globe. This has largely been driven by climate change and is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 13, which requires stakeholders to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact.

Governments are deploying different legislative and policy tools to encourage investment in products and activities that are deemed to be environmentally friendly. These include tax incentives. At the same time, disincentives in the form of taxes, levies or other related fees are being imposed on products and activities that are deemed to have a negative effect on the environment.

Across Europe, the European Union agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. This is set to be achieved through increased use of renewable energy, efficient energy use, rollout of low emission transport modes, introduction of measures to prevent carbon leakage and provision of tools to prevent and grow natural carbon sinks.

An environmental tax, according to Eurostat, is generally defined as a tax whose base is a physical unit (or a proxy of a physical unit) of something that has a proven, specific negative effect on the environment.

READ MORE

 Why taxes are not about to be reduced

 Don’t be fooled Kenyans, MPs allowed fuel prices to go up

 Prices of juices and water to increase on higher excise duty

 Relieve Kenyans of heavy petroleum taxes burden

The tax is expected to directly or indirectly increase the cost of a good or activity that is deemed to be harmful to the environment relative to other less harmful activities or goods.

It is classified into four main categories; energy, transport, pollution and resource. Energy taxes are focused on energy production and products. These include petrol and diesel. Transport taxes largely focus on ownership and use of motor vehicles, among others.

Pollution taxes, on the other hand, are focused on emissions to air and water, management of solid waste and noise. Lastly, resource taxes are linked to the extraction or use of natural resources.

Environmental taxes can be levied on the final product or on the raw materials that are used to manufacture the product and are based on the quantity of output or the sale price.

Alternatively, the taxes are targeted at increasing the variable and fixed costs of inputs that are used to produce environmentally harmful goods or activities.

For instance, Kenya in 2017 outlawed the manufacturing, sale and distribution of single-use plastic carrier bags. Excise duty at the rate of 10 per cent was also introduced in 2021 on plastics.

On the other hand, targeted incentives such as tax deductions, allowances or rebates are granted to people who are engaged in activities or the production of products that are considered to have a positive effect or reduce negative effects on the environment.

By and large, organisations will need to factor the growing role of environmental taxes, resource efficiency and low-carbon activity incentives into their strategies, investment decisions and environmental, social and governance policies.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Ernst & Young.

RELATED VIDEOS

Who is to blame? Parliament blamed for high fuel prices as numerous taxes drive fuel prices up

Taxes & Small enterprises, discussion with experts from KRA | KTN News Special | Part 2

Taxes & Small enterprises, discussion with experts from KRA | KTN News Special | Part 1

Share this story
Extension of Sh3.5b meter-gauge railway line complete
The 24-kilometre railway line paves the way for the evacuation of cargo from the depot to Malaba border.
Work can be better post-Covid-19. What employers need to know
Returning to a physical workplace post-Covid-19 brings a myriad of legal, employee and public relations complexities for businesses.

MOST READ

EU plans one mobile charging port for all, in setback for Apple
EU plans one mobile charging port for all, in setback for Apple

SCI & TECH

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more

By XN Iraki | 10 days ago

‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more
Aviation will soar high again

By Chris Diaz | 12 days ago

Aviation will soar high again
Budget smartphones saved us from pandemic induced shut-downs

By Mildred Agoya | 12 days ago

Budget smartphones saved us from pandemic induced shut-downs
Build business better with financial Literacy

By Carl Manlan | 12 days ago

Build business better with financial Literacy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC