× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Our smallholder farmers hold key to food security

OPINION
By Gerald Lepariyo | July 24th 2021

Gerald Lepariyo. [Courtesy]

The state of food security across the globe paints a dire situation. Early this month, UN Food Agricultural Organisation (FAO) warned that millions of people are facing hunger and that many countries had not achieved their goals on food production.

The UN also released a scorecard on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), indicating how the world has stagnated towards beating hunger by 2030. The scorecard showed how the 195 member states had performed.

Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are facing acute food insecurity and malnutrition with children, women and the elderly being the most vulnerable. Kenya is ranked 8th in the region and 118 out of 195 globally with an overall score of 60.60 per cent. Finland, Sweden and Denmark top the list.

Notably, Covid-19 pandemic and climate change shocks have driven millions of people into extreme hunger and poverty, not only in Kenya but worldwide.

READ MORE

 FAO, government sign action plan to mitigate drought in arid areas

 Let's transform agriculture to produce enough food for all

 Fears of fresh clashes as herders invade ranches

 Three counties suffering effects of drought placed on watch list

A Lolupe villager harvesting vegetables at an irrigation farm in Turkana county. [Fred Kibor, Standard]

According to the latest data from World Vision East Africa, some 2.4 million Kenyans are at risk of starvation and malnutrition especially in arid and semi-arid areas in Baringo, Samburu, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and Isiolo counties.

In Kenya, food security and nutrition landscape received a boost when President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the Big Four agenda in which food production was identified as a major pillar. Last year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, desert locusts’ invasion in more than 15 counties, persistent droughts and short rains affected food production.

Despite efforts stepped up by county and national governments to scale up food production, it is projected that Kenya will import more maize from Uganda and Tanzania to boost its food security due to poor harvests, likely caused by short rains in February to September this year.

Uganda, a landlocked country with 39 million people, adopted an early warning system as a measure to boost food security. It supports local large scale food production through irrigation and promotes land conservation.

In Kenya, our strategic focus should now shift to empowering local smallholder farmers. This includes investing in technology to build their capacity and enhance skills, ease access to credit facilities in commercial banks, Agricultural Finance Cooperation (AFC), bolster public-private partnerships, improve markets for farmers and strengthen devolution. This will bolster our food security.

RELATED VIDEOS

Food Security: Fertilizer use gradually improving with sensitization programs paying off

Horn of Africa region hit by one of its worst droughts in decades, affecting 20 million people

58,000 children in Somalia risk starving to death if they do not get urgent support, UN warns

Share this story
Let's speak boldly against real estate con games
Nearly all built environment professions have strong professional associations, yet they have constantly chosen silence whenever evil rears its head.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Let's speak boldly against real estate con games

By Nashon Okowa | 1 hour ago

Let's speak boldly against real estate con games
State’s ‘Building Back Better’ strategy good for women’s empowerment

By James Ombogo Onditi | 3 days ago

State’s ‘Building Back Better’ strategy good for women’s empowerment
Billionaires to the moon

By Chris Diaz | 4 days ago

Billionaires to the moon
There is no reason to deny public servants pay increase

By Wilson Sossion | 5 days ago

There is no reason to deny public servants pay increase
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC