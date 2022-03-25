× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NCBA doubles dividends as profit hits Sh10.2b

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 25th 2022 | 2 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 25th 2022
NEWS

NCBA Managing Director John Gachora [Courtesy]

NCBA Group has doubled its dividends to Sh4.94 billion on the back of net profit rising 1.2 times to Sh10.22 billion.

The bank, a product of the 2019 merger between NIC and CBA, said on Wednesday the improved performance from Sh4.57 billion net profit in 2020 was helped by increased income and reduced operating expenses.

“I am extremely proud of the financial results that the group delivered in 2021. While there is still much more to do, it is clear that our merger is paying dividends,” said NCBA Group Managing Director Mr John Gachora (pictured).

Net interest income rose from Sh25.5 billion to Sh27.04 billion, helped by increased lending to government even as loans dropped by two per cent to Sh244 billion.

READ MORE

Non-interest income hit Sh22.11 billion from Sh20.94 billion, adding support to the growth in the bottom line.

Operating expenses fell from Sh40.03 billion to Sh33.45 billion as the lender cut loan loss provisioning by 38 per cent to Sh12.72 billion.

The improved performance saw the NCBA board recommend the doubling of total dividend per share from Sh1.50 to Sh3.

The lender had already paid an interim dividend of Sh0.75 per share in October last year, and now plans to pay the final dividend of Sh2.25 on or after May 5.

Local companies, with a stake of 76.97 per cent in the lender, will have received a total payout of Sh3.8 billion while local individual shareholders will receive Sh1.12 billion on their 22.63 per cent stake.

Last year, the bank opened 13 new branches and plans to launch another 12 this year as it expands its reach in the country.

“One important thing customers consider when opening an account is proximity to a branch. It is the most significant factor,” said Mr Gachora.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
‘Fuliza republic’: Kenyans borrow Sh1.6b daily amid economic woes
Overdraft facility helps borrowers to meet essential needs such as food and rent at a daily fee, some 700,000 users joined app in six months.
Safaricom fights Skiza tunes revenue sharing legislation
Safaricom is fighting a legislative proposal that sets minimum earnings from ring-back tunes such as Skiza.

MOST READ

SGR funding: It was too good until the Chinese raised the flag
SGR funding: It was too good until the Chinese raised the flag

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Safaricom fights Skiza tunes revenue sharing legislation

By Frankline Sunday | 18 minutes ago

Safaricom fights Skiza tunes revenue sharing legislation
Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell
Lawsuit: Teachers risk Sh11b loss on Spire Bank liquidation

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Lawsuit: Teachers risk Sh11b loss on Spire Bank liquidation
Kakuzi taps into reserves to pay record dividend

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Kakuzi taps into reserves to pay record dividend
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC