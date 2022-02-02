NCBA eyes 12 more branches this year
By Omelo Juliet | February 2nd 2022
NCBA Group has opened a branch in Bungoma town in its expansion drive aimed at taking services closer to customers.
The lender targets to raise its branch count from 78 branches to 84.
It shut 14 of its branches in Kenya last year due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.
The bank has raised its branch count from 78 in November last year to 81 including the Bungoma branch. It plans to open 12 more branches by the end of this year according to Managing Director John Gachora (pictured).
Mr Gachora said the new branch will boost the banking and financial sector - creating job opportunities for locals. “We have come up with tailored products to meet the needs of small businesses and smallholder farmers in this region,” said Gachora. Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati lauded the bank for opening a branch.
