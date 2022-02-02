× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
NCBA eyes 12 more branches this year

NEWS
By Omelo Juliet | February 2nd 2022
NEWS

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachoka during the opening of a new branch in Bungoma town. [Courtesy]

NCBA Group has opened a branch in Bungoma town in its expansion drive aimed at taking services closer to customers.

The lender targets to raise its branch count from 78 branches to 84.

It shut 14 of its branches in Kenya last year due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.

The bank has raised its branch count from 78 in November last year to 81 including the Bungoma branch. It plans to open 12 more branches by the end of this year according to Managing Director John Gachora (pictured).

Mr Gachora said the new branch will boost the banking and financial sector - creating job opportunities for locals. “We have come up with tailored products to meet the needs of small businesses and smallholder farmers in this region,” said Gachora. Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati lauded the bank for opening a branch.

Techie rethinks church record-keeping system
When Maurice Njagi (below) noticed the struggle most churches were going through when managing congregants, he created the first prototype of myKanisa
Are you inside or outside?
The rush hour on Thika road can be nasty but exposes some design faults even for a non-engineer.

