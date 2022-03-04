× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bill seeks pedestrian lanes on roads

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 4th 2022 | 1 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 4th 2022
NEWS
KeNHA’s road construction on the 33KM Sondu- Kipsitet Rd. [File, Standard]

All public roads will have lanes or tracks for exclusive use by pedestrians in a proposed law seeking to enhance safety.

The proposal is contained in the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill 2022 which also recommends a fine of up to Sh1 million for motorists who will unlawfully use a lane or cycling track.

“All roads shall be designed to have lanes or tracks reserved for exclusive use by non-motorised transport,” reads the Bill in part. “Each public road in urban and rural areas shall be designed to have clearly marked lanes or pedestrian walkways for exclusive use by pedestrians.”

The Bill, which is sponsored by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, seeks to amend the Kenya Roads Act 2007 at a time pedestrians and cyclists continue to be the main victims of road accidents.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data showed 1,477 pedestrians were killed last year—the second-highest road fatalities after motorcyclists (1,634).

READ MORE

If the Bill is passed, all urban areas will also be required to have support facilities such as bicycle parking.

“This is aimed at promoting non-motorised transport by improving safety and utility. This shall promote green mobility and reduce vehicular congestion,” reads the memorandum of the Bill, which wants all existing public roads that do not have lanes or tracks designated for pedestrians or cyclists to be upgraded to cater for that.  

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Sh322m tax bill threatens to shut Keroche Breweries
CEO Tabitha Karanja accuses KRA of making life difficult for firm, seeks Uhuru’s help as over 250 employees face axe.
Economic lessons for our leaders from Ukrainian-Russian conflict
While geographically Russia is largely in the Asian continent, its economic philosophy was oriented towards Europe when it suited its leader.

MOST READ

Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry
Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry

OPINION

By Alfred Ng’ang’a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil

By Antony Gitonga | 14 hours ago

KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil
Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks

By Lucas Ngasike | 14 hours ago

Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks
Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays
State procurement body gets new boss

By Peter Theuri | 21 hours ago

State procurement body gets new boss
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC