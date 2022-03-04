Bill seeks pedestrian lanes on roads

KeNHA’s road construction on the 33KM Sondu- Kipsitet Rd. [File, Standard]

All public roads will have lanes or tracks for exclusive use by pedestrians in a proposed law seeking to enhance safety.

The proposal is contained in the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill 2022 which also recommends a fine of up to Sh1 million for motorists who will unlawfully use a lane or cycling track.

“All roads shall be designed to have lanes or tracks reserved for exclusive use by non-motorised transport,” reads the Bill in part. “Each public road in urban and rural areas shall be designed to have clearly marked lanes or pedestrian walkways for exclusive use by pedestrians.”

The Bill, which is sponsored by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, seeks to amend the Kenya Roads Act 2007 at a time pedestrians and cyclists continue to be the main victims of road accidents.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data showed 1,477 pedestrians were killed last year—the second-highest road fatalities after motorcyclists (1,634).

If the Bill is passed, all urban areas will also be required to have support facilities such as bicycle parking.

“This is aimed at promoting non-motorised transport by improving safety and utility. This shall promote green mobility and reduce vehicular congestion,” reads the memorandum of the Bill, which wants all existing public roads that do not have lanes or tracks designated for pedestrians or cyclists to be upgraded to cater for that.

