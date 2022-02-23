× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KMRC attracts over Sh8 billion from its maiden bond issue

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | February 23rd 2022
NEWS

KMRC Chief Executive Johnstone Oltetia [File]

The Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company’s (KMRC) inaugural corporate bond has attracted a 579.6 per cent over-subscription — a shot in the arm of the struggling corporate bond market. 

Results issued indicate that the first tranche of Sh1.4 billion, under the Sh10.5 billion Medium-Term Note (MTN) programme attracted applications valued at Sh8.1 billion.

The outcome means that after taking the Sh1.4 billion it had sought in its first foray into the local capital markets, KMRC will literally be leaving a substantial Sh6.7 billion on the table, reflecting impressive liquidity in the market.

The issue did not have a green-shoe option, a provision in the agreement that grants the underwriter the right to sell more shares than originally planned.

The MTN, which was available to investors with a minimum investment of Sh100,000 and subsequent multiples of the same amount, was on sale over a two-week window, which ended on February 18, 2022.

The interest on the corporate bonds, payable two times per year at 12.5 per cent, was its strongest selling point, being a premium above the yield on comparative Government Paper of the same tenor.  “The success of this first issue represents a resounding validation of our business model and strategy by investors,” said KMRC Chief Executive Johnstone Oltetia.

Mr Olteita said the money will be used to refinance primary mortgage lenders including banks and Saccos to make affordable housing loans to Kenyans.

 “This success will certainly provide KMRC with a positive track record which is critical for opening the door to what will be an active pipeline of bond issues, going forward.”

 

How local firm bagged franchise deals with global fast food giants
UK-based Chicken Cottage Ltd recently signed a franchise agreement with Express Kitchen Ltd following a similar deal with Papa John's Pizza.
Corporate tax collections up Sh30b as economy rebounds
Corporate tax earnings for the six months to December 2021 grew by Sh30.04 billion, marking the fastest growth pace in over six years.

Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge
Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge

NEWS

By Edward Kamau Macharia

.
