× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State and private sector players inject Sh2.3 trillion into housing

NEWS
By Jacob Ngetich | February 8th 2022
By Jacob Ngetich | February 8th 2022
NEWS

Businessman Suleiman Shahbal, PS Charles Hinga, and Ahmed Badawi during a tour of Buxton Housing Project in Mombasa, February 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga has urged financial institutions and real estate players to come up with affordable mortgage solutions to help Kenyans acquire homes.

Speaking during the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) open-day at Bondeni in Nakuru town that intends to put up 600 units, Mr Hinga said investments in the sector surpass the Sh2 trillion mark.

According to a recent analysis of registered projects by the National Construction Authority, between 2017 and October 2021, 23,269 housing projects, with over 224,000 units were registered across the country.

“These projects have a cumulative contract sum amounting to Sh2.3 trillion representing a substantial investment in housing. Bondeni is one of the first projects outside Nairobi,” he said.

READ MORE

Mr Hinga unveiled the show houses of the project that is expected to be completed next year - a partnership venture between the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and Kings Developers.

“We have heard the updates on implementation and details of the project and understand what an achievement we have in this project. I am gratified that our collaboration is in the newest City in Kenya – Nakuru. It makes me equally proud,” said Hinga.

During the AHP open-day, key institutions and employers in Nakuru including Absa, KCB, Equity Bank, Cooperative Bank, Stanbic, NCBA, Housing Finance and Unaitas were represented. Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir, who represented Governor Lee Kinyanjui, said the new city had an acute shortage of affordable housing.

The PS said there are several other projects are in the pipeline, including the recently unveiled Stoni Athi City that will construct 10,000 units. He said State was working on a new Housing Bill to streamline the operations of the housing sector - including the sale of homes off-plan.

The PS said often the public have lost their investment when the projects are not completed and cannot recover their money.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class
Pension funds have enormous leverage though there has been limited participation by retirement funds in inclusive green investments to date.
Mauritian firm cleared to acquire Key Microfinance
The deal involves the creation of 31.486 million new class of shares priced at Sh7.54 each.

MOST READ

Do women really need to shave their pubes?
Do women really need to shave their pubes?

NEWS

By Esther Muchene

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mauritian firm cleared to acquire Key Microfinance

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Mauritian firm cleared to acquire Key Microfinance
State now declares M-Pesa, bourse as key infrastructure

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

State now declares M-Pesa, bourse as key infrastructure
IFC boss to help small Kenyan business access cheap financing

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

IFC boss to help small Kenyan business access cheap financing
Nissan to stop most development of gasoline engines

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Nissan to stop most development of gasoline engines
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC