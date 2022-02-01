× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

AFC board seeks nod to engage banks for funds

NEWS
By Nikko Tanui | February 1st 2022
By Nikko Tanui | February 1st 2022
NEWS

The Agricultural Finance Corporation board now wants to be allowed to borrow funds from financial institutions for its operations.

The corporation, whose mandate includes the development of agriculture and related industries by giving out loans and providing managerial and technical assistance to farmers, wants the AFC Act (Cap 323) amended to allow access to bank credit.

According to Franklin Bett, the corporation's board chairman, whereas the government allocates the corporation at least Sh350 million annually, loan requests from farmers in a season is in access of Sh10 billion.

"The corporation manages to only raise Sh3 billion to 4 billion a season. We, therefore, require direct intervention from the government or we be given a leeway to borrow at favourable terms from both local and international financial institutions," he said.

READ MORE

Bett added; "The law is currently restrictive on borrowing, forcing the corporation to only rely on money from the government. The financial pressure on the Exchequer is so immense that sometimes we are overlooked". 

Addressing the press in Kericho town, Bett revealed that the corporation requires up to Sh50 billion to establish a revolving fund in which farmers can borrow loans at an interest rate of 10 per cent.

The chairman said that all agriculture-geared funds ought to be channelled through the corporation as it had developed a mechanism for loaning money to farmers. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Turning a hobby into a business
Keep in mind that if this is a hobby, you don’t have to transform it into a full-time job right away.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers
Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pioneer Insurance moots programme to increase forest cover

By Edwin Nyarangi | 19 hours ago

Pioneer Insurance moots programme to increase forest cover
State seeks to raise Sh75 billion for infrastructure

By Macharia Kamau | 19 hours ago

State seeks to raise Sh75 billion for infrastructure
House prices up on high demand for detached units

By Graham Kajilwa | 19 hours ago

House prices up on high demand for detached units
Struggling Kenyans feel the pinch as food prices soar

By Dominic Omondi | 19 hours ago

Struggling Kenyans feel the pinch as food prices soar
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC