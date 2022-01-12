× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Central Bank fights off order stopping liquidation of bank

NEWS
By Joackim Bwana | January 12th 2022
By Joackim Bwana | January 12th 2022
NEWS

 

Imperial Bank ATM [File]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has faulted a High Court order temporarily stopping the liquidation of Imperial Bank over a Sh741 million deposit belonging to Mombasa tycoon Ashok Doshi.

Yesterday, CBK and Imperial Bank said the court lacks the jurisdiction to revoke the appointment of Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) as the liquidator of Imperial Bank that has been under receivership since October 13, 2015.

On December 21, 2021, Justice John Onyiego temporarily stopped KDCI from winding up Imperial Bank until the case filed by Doshi and his wife over a Sh741 million deposit is heard and determined.

READ MORE

“Pending hearing and determination of this application, there be and is hereby issued an order to restrain CBK and Imperial Bank through KDIC or agents from paying out deposits in execution and implementation of CBK’s decision to appoint KDIC as liquidator of Imperial Bank in receivership,” said Justice Onyiego in an order issued on December 22.

Imperial Bank went into receivership with Sh946,512,050 fixed deposit belonging to Doshi and his wife. The bank has so far paid him Sh204,802,342 and left with a net balance of Sh741,709,707.

Doshi, through his lawyer Willis Oluga, filed a notice of motion seeking to stop KDCI from liquidating the bank until he recovers all his money.

“Liquidation is the final burial rite of Imperial Bank Limited in receivership and our claim herein will be utterly defeated once the bank is buried,” said Doshi according to papers filed in court.

Oluga applied to have CBK and Imperial Bank deposit US$7,277,314.91 in a joint interest-earning account in the names of the advocates within 30 days.

However, yesterday, CBK lawyer James Gacoka said it is impossible and impractical for the regulator to comply with the ex-parte orders as they have been overtaken by events.

Gacoka said indeed the banking license for Imperial Bank was also revoked upon liquidation.

“In particular, the actions sought to be restrained by the ex-parte orders have already taken place and have been completed and the receivership of Imperial Bank cannot be re-instituted as no such provision of the law exists under the Kenya Deposit Insurance Act,” said Gacoka.

He said the KDIC and the CBK Act are Acts of Parliament that have vested and entrusted the two institutions with powers to regulate the financial sector.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Ethiopia licence hitch stalls M-Pesa expansion plan
The suspension means Safaricom but potentially faces delays in rolling out M-Pesa since the licence did not include mobile money.
Manufacturers laud 15pc cut in electricity cost
Manufacturers have welcomed the 15 per cent reduction in power tariffs gazetted last week, describing it as a significant milestone.

MOST READ

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

MONEY & MARKET

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Manufacturers laud 15pc cut in electricity cost

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Manufacturers laud 15pc cut in electricity cost
Hard questions about the on and off power outage

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Hard questions about the on and off power outage
NCBA Bank gets nod to auction road contractor

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

NCBA Bank gets nod to auction road contractor
Ethiopia licence hitch stalls M-Pesa expansion plan

By Patrick Alushula | 6 hours ago

Ethiopia licence hitch stalls M-Pesa expansion plan
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC