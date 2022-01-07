× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

World food prices hit 10-year high on harvest setbacks

NEWS
By Reuters | January 7th 2022
By Reuters | January 7th 2022
NEWS

Traders wait for fresh bananas at Riosiri Market in Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

World food prices jumped 28 per cent last year to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the UN’s food agency said yesterday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 125.7 points in 2021, the highest since 131.9 in 2011.

The monthly index eased slightly in December but had climbed for the previous four months in a row, reflecting harvest setbacks and strong demand over the past year.

Higher food prices have contributed to a broader surge in inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis and the FAO has warned that the higher costs are putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on imports.

READ MORE

In its latest update, the food agency was cautious about whether price pressures might abate this year. “While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022,” FAO senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.

A surge in the price of fertilisers, linked in turn to spiralling energy prices, has ramped up the cost of so-called inputs used by farmers to produce crops, raising doubts over yield prospects for next year’s harvests. In December, prices for all categories in the food price index bar dairy products fell, with vegetable oils and sugar falling significantly, the agency said in its monthly update.

It cited a lull in demand during the month, concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and supplies from southern hemisphere wheat harvests for the declines.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
KQ pilots push for overhaul of airline's board and management
Kenya Airways’ pilots are pushing for an overhaul of the carrier's management and board of directors.
Kakuzi braces for dip in earnings amid low exports
Agricultural firm Kakuzi expects its earnings for the full year ended December 2021 to fall to levels seen at least six years ago.

MOST READ

Why KFC is in trouble with Twitter users in Kenya
Why KFC is in trouble with Twitter users in Kenya

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi and Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kakuzi braces for dip in earnings amid low exports

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Kakuzi braces for dip in earnings amid low exports
KTDA to transport tea to Mombasa via SGR

By Peter Theuri | 10 hours ago

KTDA to transport tea to Mombasa via SGR
Car & General quadruples dividend payout as profits rise

By Patrick Alushula | 16 hours ago

Car & General quadruples dividend payout as profits rise
KenGen ramps up plans to build solar panel production plant

By Macharia Kamau | 16 hours ago

KenGen ramps up plans to build solar panel production plant
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC