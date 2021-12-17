× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Half of Kenyans own smartphones, new report shows

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | December 17th 2021
By Frankline Sunday | December 17th 2021
NEWS

The penetration levels of feature phones and smartphones stood at 67.9 per cent and 53.4 per cent. [Courtesy]

One out of every two Kenyans now owns a smartphone, according to new industry data that casts a spotlight on the country’s accelerating adoption of digital products and services.

The Communications Authority of Kenya’s (CA) sector statistics report covering the first quarter of 2021/2022 financial year indicates that the number of active mobile subscriptions in the country stood at 64.9 million as of September 30 this year.

“As of 30th September 2021, the number of mobile phone devices accessing mobile networks stood at 59.0 million, out of which 33.0 million were feature phones and 26.0 million smartphones,” said CA in the report.

“The penetration levels of feature phones and smartphones stood at 67.9 per cent and 53.4 per cent respectively.”

READ MORE

 Teachers fined Sh4.2m for caning pupil

 To cane or not? Teachers, parents are reading from different scripts

 Bishop Muiru's mother, daughter-in-law were locked in dispute, court told

 Farida Kavere: An emergency worker who saved a child from choking to death in a matatu

This puts Kenya among the top countries in Africa in smartphone penetration. The report now provides official data on the development indicator that had been the topic of much speculation in the sector.

In 2018, the PewResearch Center’s global attitudes survey put Kenya’s smartphone penetration at 30 per cent, the fourth-beggest in Africa behind South Africa (51 per cent), Ghana (35 per cent), Senegal (34 per cent) and Nigeria (32 per cent).   

According to the regulator, digital payments accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, remained popular among subscribers, with customer to business payments hitting Sh1.2 trillion in September this year. This was a 21 per cent increase from Sh988 billion recorded in June this year.

The value of government to citizens’ transfers, however, dropped 29 per cent from Sh2.6billion in the fourth quarter of last year to Sh1.8 billion. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Wafungwa watatu waliotoroka jela ya kamiti wapewa kifungo cha miezi 15

2 Anglican Church of Kenya Bishops call on the leaders to bridge the gap between the rich & the poor

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

Share this story
Our lives have deteriorated, say 74pc of Kenyans
The economic situation saw more than half of the households skip meals, forgo medical care and accumulate school fees arrears.
KenGen eyes more geothermal drilling deals as it moves to cut reliance on Kenya Power revenues
Chief Executive Rebecca Miano said yesterday the firm is in discussions with DR Congo, Comoros and Rwanda for drilling works.

MOST READ

Four pointers before you quit your job
Four pointers before you quit your job

ENTERPRISE

By Pauline Muindi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KenGen eyes more geothermal drilling deals as it moves to cut reliance on Kenya Power revenues

By Patrick Alushula | 27 minutes ago

KenGen eyes more geothermal drilling deals as it moves to cut reliance on Kenya Power revenues
Communications Authority to repossess unused licences

By Nzau Musau | 1 day ago

Communications Authority to repossess unused licences
Central banks may differ over inflation, Covid

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Central banks may differ over inflation, Covid
Choice MicroFinance bank acquired by UK-based firm

By Betty Njeru | 2 days ago

Choice MicroFinance bank acquired by UK-based firm
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC