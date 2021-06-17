× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Men dominate the smartphone market in Kenya, survey

SCI & TECH
By Fredrick Obura | June 17th 2021
Women were more likely than men to access the internet exclusively via mobile in almost all markets surveyed. [Courtesy]

There are more men owning smartphones in Kenya compared to women giving them an advantage of opportunities in the internet space, a new GSMA consumer survey reveals

The number of smartphone ownership among men in 2020 went up by four per cent to 47 per cent compared to 2019 ownership at 42 per cent. Ownership among women stagnated at 32 per cent where it was in 2019.

The study found a majority of women controlling the share of basic phones compared to men with this category of gadgets has grown by three per cent to 34 per cent in 2020 from 31 per cent in 2019. Men’s control of basic phone share though behind female counterpart grew by three per cent to 25 per cent in 2020 from 23 per cent in 2019.

There is a decline in ownership of feature phones across the gender with the adoption of gadget in this category falling 9 per cent among men in 2020 to 14 per cent from 23 per cent in 2019. The number women opting for feature phones in the country declined by 8 per cent to 11 per cent in 2020 compared to 19 per cent in 2019.

The respondents in the research highlighted that the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic has been felt acutely in Kenya, especially by women.

READ MORE

 Mbagathi: Come for second Covid-19 jab... Sorry, we have none

 More pain for civil servants as SRC freezes pay review for two years

 Magoha dismisses rumours on schools’ closure, says no cause of worry

 Strategy to defuse poll violence launched in top security meeting

“While overall mobile ownership remains largely unchanged among men in Kenya and smartphone ownership has grown, overall mobile ownership declined slightly for women, and the proportion of women who own a smartphone has not increased,” the study says.

“In addition, Kenya was the only survey country where the gender gap in mobile internet use has widened, from 34 per cent in 2019 to 42 per cent in 2020. Women’s mobile internet use remained flat over this period while use increased for men.”

The findings in the report draw on the annual GSMA Consumer Survey, which this year had over 9,000 respondents from eight LMICs.

The face-to-face survey was conducted between October 4 last year and January 8, 2021.

Additional qualitative research was conducted in Kenya11 and India12 to develop a more nuanced understanding of women’s access to and use of mobile internet, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GSMA report showed an estimated 112 million more women started using mobile internet last year across low- and middle-income countries. Nevertheless, 234 million fewer women than men access mobile internet. Moreover, the underlying gender gap in mobile ownership persists and is proving difficult to close.

Affordability, lack of literacy and digital skills, and lower awareness of mobile internet are critical and common barriers for women. Structural inequalities in society and discriminative social norms also remain a challenge. Even when women have the same levels of education, income, literacy, and employment as men, they are still less likely to own a mobile phone or use mobile internet.

Women were more likely than men to access the internet exclusively via mobile in almost all markets surveyed. In Kenya, for example, 63 per cent of male internet users said they only used the internet via a mobile device compared to 79 per cent of females. This reliance by women on mobile demonstrates the disproportionate benefit of increasing their access.

“If women are to become equal citizens in a more digital, post-COVID world, closing the mobile gender gap has never been more critical,” said Mats Granryd, Director General, of the GSMA. “I urge policymakers, the private sector and the international community to take note of the important findings laid out in the Mobile Gender Gap Report because only concerted action and collaboration will enable women and their families to reap the full benefits of connectivity.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Share this story
More pain for civil servants as SRC freezes pay review for two years
SRC announces no review of basic salary structures, allowances and benefits for civil servants in the next two years, citing depressed economy.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms
Fresh produce exporters look East as EU pesticides ban looms

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
President Uhuru sells Mpesa to Ethiopians

By Winfrey Owino | 8 days ago

President Uhuru sells Mpesa to Ethiopians
How digital solutions can help limit fraud in the mobile ecosystem

By Sara Okuoro | 10 days ago

How digital solutions can help limit fraud in the mobile ecosystem
Robotics, AI now take centre stage

By Peter Theuri | 17 days ago

Robotics, AI now take centre stage
AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns

By World Economic Forum | 23 days ago

AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC