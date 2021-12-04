× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Air cargo demand up on supply chain disruptions and delays

NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | December 4th 2021

KLM Cargo plane at JKIA, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

African airlines saw international cargo volumes increase by 26.7 per cent in October compared to the same period last year.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) latest data for global air cargo markets shows that though African carriers saw international cargo volumes rise in October, there was a noticeable deterioration from the previous month's 35 per cent.

Globally, cargo demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) was also up 9.4 per cent compared to October 2019 (10.4 per cent) for international operations. "International capacity was 9.4 per cent higher than pre-crisis levels, the only region in positive territory, albeit on small volumes," said IATA.

This is attributed to robust economic conditions that continue to support air cargo. Supply chain disruptions and the resulting delivery delays have also led to long supplier delivery times resulting in manufacturers using air transport, which is quicker, to recover time lost during the production process.

READ MORE

 Covid cases rise by 99, positivity rate at 2 per cent

 Covid-19: Visitors arriving in Kenya must show vaccination certificate

 Ministry official clears the air on expired vaccines

 Kenya Airways CEO ties return to full pay on debt restructuring

"The global supplier delivery time Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reached an all-time low of 34.8 in October; values below 50 are favourable for air cargo," added IATA.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said though the October data reflected an overall positive outlook for air cargo, the impact of State reactions to the Omicron Covid-19 variant is a concern, adding that if it dampens travel demand, capacity issues will become more acute.

"After almost two years of Covid-19, governments have the experience and tools to make better data-driven decisions than the mostly knee-jerk reactions to restrict travel that we have seen to date," he said.

He said restrictions will not stop the spread of Omicron. "The focus of governments should be squarely on ensuring the integrity of supply chains and increasing the distribution of vaccines," he said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

News Diary: Trouble at Kenya airways as KQ pilots demand full pay, Mudavadi launches ANC digital

WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

Share this story
Plans to revamp pyrethrum farming
Production of pyrethrum in the country has declined from a high of 18,000 tons in 1992 to the current national production of about 500 tons per year.
Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm
The firm’s chair Vivienne Yeda said dirty procurement scams and unviable projects had run down the power utility firm.

MOST READ

Workers tap Sh44b salary advances from Co-op Bank
Workers tap Sh44b salary advances from Co-op Bank

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Plans to revamp pyrethrum farming

By Eric Abuga | 9 hours ago

Plans to revamp pyrethrum farming
Rivalry among traders behind Kenya-Uganda fish export row

By Nathan Ochunge | 9 hours ago

Rivalry among traders behind Kenya-Uganda fish export row
Anti-tobacco lobbies fault State on tax

By Moses Omusolo | 1 day ago

Anti-tobacco lobbies fault State on tax
Kenya Airways CEO ties return to full pay on debt restructuring

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Kenya Airways CEO ties return to full pay on debt restructuring
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC