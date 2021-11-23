Absa Bank signals dividend payout as profit quadruples
NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | November 23rd 2021
Absa Bank Kenya net profit for the nine months ended September 2021 has more than quadrupled to Sh8.24 billion, on the back of increased income and reduced costs.
The latest net profit is 4.3 times more than the Sh1.92 billion that the lender posted in a similar period last year. The earnings are above the net profit Sh4.16 billion posted in full-year ended December 2020 and the full pre-pandemic earnings of Sh7.47 billion in 2019.
Absa, which froze dividends last year is showing the confidence of resuming the payout for the full year in what signals a good year for shareholders in the banking sector.
“Outlook on our business performance is positive and with the improved ef?ciency levels and returns, the bank aims to accelerate re-investments for growth to gain market share,” said Absa Bank Kenya managing director Jeremy Awori.
READ MORE
Kepsa, Absa Bank to train one million youth on digital jobs
Absa Bank to pay judge Sh1m for bungled US shopping trip
Absa profit jumps 833pc to Sh5.6 billion
“We are con?dent to resume dividend payment for the ?nancial year 2021.” Absa had paid a dividend of Sh1.10 per share - amounting to Sh5.97 billion for the 2019 performance but withheld payout from last year results on the back of Covid-19 disruptions.
KCB Group, Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic Holdings have all declared interim dividends on the back of recovering performance.
During the review period, Absa’s interest income rose from Sh17.1 billion to Sh18.57 billion while non-interest income grew from Sh8.31 billion to Sh8.74 billion. Operating expenses fell by 23 per cent or Sh4.63 billion to Sh15.45 billion, taking pressure off the bottom line.
This was helped by a 55 per cent fall in provisions for loan defaults from Sh7.6 billion to Sh3.4 billion in appreciation of the improving economic environment.
“We are seeing early signs of recovery and we’ve been working closely with our customers and other stakeholders to keep turning the wheels of our economy,” said Awori.
RELATED VIDEOS
TRADING BELL: Conversation with CEO & MD Absa Bank Kenya, Jeremy Awori | Part 2
TRADING BELL: Conversation with CEO & MD Absa Bank Kenya, Jeremy Awori | Part 1
State to review terms of off-peak power tariff after dismal uptakeThe government is set to review an electricity tariff that gives manufacturers power at discounted rates following low uptake by firms.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Micro-financiers on the edge as big banks, digital lenders raid turf
NEWS
- Court stops lifestyle audit on Kenya Power employees
NEWS
- Tourism players at the Coast upbeat as festive bookings rise
NEWS
- Training of government staff key in service delivery, says Matiang’i
NEWS
- The future of work after Covid-19 is hybrid – here are an expert’s recommendations
WORK LIFE
- Nyambura’s real estate gamble that’s paid off
ENTERPRISE
By Paul Kariuki