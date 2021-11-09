× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Absa Bank to pay judge Sh1m for bungled US shopping trip

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | November 9th 2021

 

Absa Bank branch on Queensway House. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Absa Bank Kenya has been ordered to pay a judge Sh1 million after her debit card was rejected while shopping in the US. 

The bank, previously Barclays Bank, had moved to the High Court to try overturn a 2017 decision by a magistrate’s court to award Justice Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labour Relations Court Sh5 million for defamation.

Justice Said Juma Chitembwe reduced the award, arguing that the rejection of the debit card did not amount to defamation.

READ MORE

 Absa profit jumps 833pc to Sh5.6 billion

 Absa profit jumps 833pc to Sh5.6 billion

 Absa Bank net profit for 3 months up 24pc

 Equity Group CEO earned Sh213m more last year

Instead, he found that the rejection of the card, which Wasilwa argued caused her “embarrassment, pressure, anxiousness and discomfort”, amounted to a breach of contract.

The bank, said Chitembwe, had a duty to ensure that the customer could access her money.

“Given the circumstances of the case, I do find that a sum of Sh1 million is sufficient damages for the embarrassment, pressure, anxiousness and discomfort suffered by the respondent,” the judge said in a ruling issued on October 21.

“This, in my view, sufficiently compensates the respondent for the breach of contract by the appellant.” 

Wasilwa told the court that on September 19, 2015 she used her debit card to buy goods worth $988.73 (Sh110,441) at the Ross Shop in the US, but the transaction was declined.

Six days later, she did more shopping at the Mills Store and once again her card was declined.

She told the court that she had been a prestigious customer at the bank since 1988 and before traveling abroad, had confirmed with the lender that she could use the debit card.

Wasilwa tried to reach the bank, but there was no response. She tried to run her card again but it was declined.

At this time, she told the court, the customers at the store were looking at her suspiciously. The staff even summoned the security who stood at strategic corners of the store ready to pounce on her.

The supermarket was full and customers could read the word “declined” from the cashier’s screen, which embarrassed her, she said.

“It was her case that she did undergo distress and embarrassment due to both incidents and as a consequence, her character, credit and reputation were negatively affected,” read the court ruling.

Besides claiming that Wasilwa did not provide enough evidence - such as the declined receipts - to support her case, Absa also argued that the word “declined” could not be understood (by those who saw it on the tellers’ machine) to mean that she was not in a position to meet her personal financial obligation.

In any case, the bank said, Wasilwa did not provide witnesses to validate her allegations.

It is not the first time that a Kenyan is being awarded for embarrassment while shopping.

In 2009, the Milimani Commercial Court ordered KCB to pay Justice Nicholas Ombija Sh2.5 million after his Visa card was rejected at the Intercontinental Hotel and Nakumatt Supermarket between April and May 2008.

Ombija was awarded the money by the High Court for loss of business credit, repute and profit following a claim by KCB for a dishonoured cheque.

RELATED VIDEOS

TRADING BELL: Conversation with CEO & MD Absa Bank Kenya, Jeremy Awori | Part 2

TRADING BELL: Conversation with CEO & MD Absa Bank Kenya, Jeremy Awori | Part 1

Share this story
Understanding the business of warehousing
The opportunity to lease world-class warehousing and logistics park infrastructure is seeing a huge upsurge.
How I turned Covid-19 deadly blows into opportunity
Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact in the global socio-economic space. Kenyan business and corporate leaders have had to review strategies.

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenyans shine at continental awards

By Peter Theuri | 4 hours ago

Kenyans shine at continental awards
Tanzania central bank to go after individuals to reduce non-performing loans

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

Tanzania central bank to go after individuals to reduce non-performing loans
Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
New plant expected to cut drug costs

By Esther Dianah | 2 days ago

New plant expected to cut drug costs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC