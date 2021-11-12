Senate and KEPSA warn political violence could lead to investor flight
NEWS
By Antony Gitonga | November 12th 2021
The Senate and Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) are warning that political violence reported in various parts of the country could result in capital and investor flight.
With just ten months to the next year's General Election, the two institutions have called for political tolerance to protect the economic gains the country has made after the losses incurred due to Covid-19.
This came as double taxation, high cost of fuel, and rising electricity charges were identified as the major challenges currently facing traders and investors.
This emerged during the Senate Speaker's Round-Table Economic Recovery meeting with Kepsa in Naivasha.
Speaker Kenneth Lusaka condemned the violence witnessed in Kondele, Kisumu early in the week during a visit by Deputy President William Ruto to the area.
READ MORE
Covid-19: 47 patients recover, cases rise by 64
Why young people need help to reconnect after Covid-19
Man in court seeking ballot papers to have ‘none of the above’ option
Lusaka warned that political violence could derail the recovery of the economy.
Lusaka said violence affects all sectors and called on politicians to be careful not to incite the people.
“We have recorded some flashes of political violence which are not healthy for a country that is yet to fully recover from the pandemic,” he said.
Lusaka noted that double taxation and a rise in the cost of energy were also eroding investor confidence.
He lauded the move by the national assembly to summon senior government officers to explain the rising cost of fuel.
“Parliament and Senate have addressed the issue of high fuel prices while we are calling on the next house to deal with double taxation imposed by county governments,” he said.
Kepsa CEO Carole Kariuki said they had planned a leader’s summit in the next couple of weeks to address elections preparedness, security, and how businesses can be supported.
“We are calling for peaceful elections as chaos will definitely affect all the sectors including business, hence the need to engage the politicians,” she said.
Kariuki decried the rising cost of production in the country, noting that it was pushing manufacturers out of the market.
“We are deeply perturbed by the rise in electricity and fuel prices in the last couple of months while double taxation remains one of the biggest challenges facing investors,” she said.
The leader of majority in the senate Samuel Pogishio called for sobriety in political campaigns warning that violence could lead to business and capital flight.
“Senate has several pending bills meant to protect investors and we shall place them on the priority list so that we can give the trader a conducive environment to conduct business,” he said.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections
Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece
KEPSA optimistic that Kenya will attain it's mass vaccination program for the Covid-19 vaccine
Laikipia, SG to partner on SME and innovation promotionThe Standard Group PLC and the Laikipia County government are planning a partnership to promote small and medium enterprises.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Fish worth Sh200 million rotting in Busia
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- Rush to check tax compliance status after reports KRA monitors social media
BUSINESS
- Ugandan telco woos Kenyans on Sh27.6b IPO
NEWS
- Economy grows by 10 per cent in second quarter
NEWS
- Kenyans gambled Sh83 billion through M-Pesa in six months
NEWS
- Procurement lobby petitions KEMSA over sackings
NEWS