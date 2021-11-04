New drive to lift women and youth
NEWS
By Edwin Nyarangi | November 4th 2021
At least 2,400 women and youth enterprises in eight counties are set to benefit from a five-year programme aimed at mainstreaming businesses along the agricultural value chain.
The Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) will set up business incubation hubs in Bungoma, Isiolo, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kisii, Machakos, Meru and Uasin Gishu counties under the Agribusiness Programme.
KCIC Corporate Services Manager Ernest Chitechi told a stakeholders’ forum in Kisii yesterday women and youth are hindered from engaging in agribusiness due to, among other things, low returns, inadequate skills and limited access to land.
“Vision 2030 projects agriculture as one of the key sectors capable of transforming the economy to achieve 10 per cent annual growth. Sustaining this milestone requires transforming agriculture from subsistence to innovative, technology-driven and commercially oriented enterprise,” said Mr Chitechi.
READ MORE
Lobby group sues minister over State jobs
Ways to make Kazi Mtaani programme beneficial to Kenya’s youth
Address voter apathy among the youth
He said the new programme would help improve the productivity of smallholder farmers, thereby increasing incomes and creating 20,000 direct and indirect jobs. Chitechi said the programme has so far attracted 25,875 applications.
RELATED VIDEOS
Amos Kimunya urges youth groups and women to embrace empowerment programs
Baringo BBI Bill: KANU youth condemn chaos that rocked the BBI bill debate at the County Assembly
Women In Business: Focus on an entrepreneur who manufactures nail polish locally
Why land in Donholm, Ruaka is the most expensive in NairobiThese suburbs comprising of Runda, Karen, Kitisuru and Muthaiga have always been associated with the super-rich that it would cost an arm and a leg...
Business activities pick up to 5-month high in OctoberBusiness activities picked up for the first time in five months in October following the easing of Covid-19 containment measures.
MOST READ
How bank lost millions after teller fainted
BUSINESS
- UN body renews Utalii College certification
NEWS
- Foreign investors pull Sh1.5 billion from Nairobi bourse
MONEY & MARKET
- 30,000 tea pluckers get 12 per cent salary increment
MONEY & MARKET
- Can’t pay, won’t pay: Why your insurer will not settle your claim
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Job cuts loom in KTDA as staff audit firm steps in
WORK LIFE