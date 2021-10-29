List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance

Safaricom headquarters in Westland, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Seventeen (17) companies were on, on Friday, August 29, feted for exemplary tax compliance by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Telecommunications giant, Safaricom, led the pack.

The telco, which was awarded in the large player category, submitted Sh105.9 billion in taxes in the last year.

Premier Credit, a company that offers loans to individual, small and medium businesses, was feted under the medium player category, while Living Goods Limited was awarded in the small player category.

Below is a list of the 17 companies feted for distinguished tax compliance in the respective categories:

1. Top taxpayer (large): Safaricom.

2. Top taxpayer (medium): Premier Credit.

3. Top taxpayer (small): Living Goods Limited.

4. Corporation tax yield: Standard Chartered Investment Services.

5. Most facilitative customer payer: Kenya Trade Network Agency.

6. Top importer: UDV LTD.

7. Top public sector agency: Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC).

8. Top exporter: James Finley Mombasa.

9. Top importer: Evergreen Logistics Company Limited.

10. Most facilitative government agency in tax enforcement and recovery: Kenya Defence Forces.

11. Top payer, Southern region: Diani Estate Limited.

12. Top Payer, Central region: Consolata Hospital Nyeri.

14. Top payer, Northern region: Dioceses of Marsabit Registered Trustees.

15. Top payer, Western region: Busia Sugar Industry Limited.

16. Top payer, North Rift region: The Noble Sacco Limited.

17. Top payer, South Rift region: De Ruiter East Africa Limited.

President Kenyatta, in his speech at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, revealed that despite the Covid-19 crisis affecting businesses last year, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) surpassed its target.

“I note with appreciation that over my term in office ordinary revenue has more than doubled, rising from Ksh.707 billion in Financial Year 2011/12, to Ksh1.669 trillion in Financial Year 2020/21. This represents a growth of 136 per cent,” he said in his address during the 2021 National Taxpayers’ Day event.

“What is even more encouraging is to note that at Ksh1.669 trillion in Financial Year 2020/21, KRA defied all odds and surpassed its target with a surplus of Ksh16.8billion; representing a revenue growth of 3.9 per cent, compared with the previous Financial Year.”

Additional reporting by Patrick Alushula.

Share this story