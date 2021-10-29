× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance

NEWS
By Elvince Joshua | October 29th 2021

Safaricom headquarters in Westland, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Seventeen (17) companies were on, on Friday, August 29, feted for exemplary tax compliance by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Telecommunications giant, Safaricom, led the pack.

The telco, which was awarded in the large player category, submitted Sh105.9 billion in taxes in the last year.

Premier Credit, a company that offers loans to individual, small and medium businesses, was feted under the medium player category, while Living Goods Limited was awarded in the small player category.

READ MORE

 Anne Kananu seeks to stop arrest over Sh3.4 billion tax dispute

 Lodepa eager to win Stanchart race at home after starring abroad

 Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominant

 Whoever Uhuru endorses will lose 2022 poll and here is why

Below is a list of the 17 companies feted for distinguished tax compliance in the respective categories:

1.         Top taxpayer (large): Safaricom.

2.         Top taxpayer (medium): Premier Credit.

3.         Top taxpayer (small): Living Goods Limited.

4.         Corporation tax yield: Standard Chartered Investment Services.

5.         Most facilitative customer payer: Kenya Trade Network Agency.

6.         Top importer: UDV LTD.

7.         Top public sector agency: Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC).

8.         Top exporter: James Finley Mombasa.

9.         Top importer: Evergreen Logistics Company Limited.

10.       Most facilitative government agency in tax enforcement and recovery: Kenya Defence Forces.

11.       Top payer, Southern region: Diani Estate Limited.

12.       Top Payer, Central region: Consolata Hospital Nyeri.

14.       Top payer, Northern region: Dioceses of Marsabit Registered Trustees.

15.       Top payer, Western region: Busia Sugar Industry Limited.

16.       Top payer, North Rift region: The Noble Sacco Limited.

17.       Top payer, South Rift region: De Ruiter East Africa Limited.

President Kenyatta, in his speech at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, revealed that despite the Covid-19 crisis affecting businesses last year, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) surpassed its target.

“I note with appreciation that over my term in office ordinary revenue has more than doubled, rising from Ksh.707 billion in Financial Year 2011/12, to Ksh1.669 trillion in Financial Year 2020/21. This represents a growth of 136 per cent,” he said in his address during the 2021 National Taxpayers’ Day event.

“What is even more encouraging is to note that at Ksh1.669 trillion in Financial Year 2020/21, KRA defied all odds and surpassed its target with a surplus of Ksh16.8billion; representing a revenue growth of 3.9 per cent, compared with the previous Financial Year.”

Additional reporting by Patrick Alushula.

RELATED VIDEOS

MBIU YA KTN [2] Noordin Haji asimama Kidete, Vinara wa OKA wauza sera Kakamega

MBIU YA KTN [2] Noordin Haji asimama Kidete, Vinara wa OKA wauza sera Kakamega

MBIU YA KTN [1] Anne Kananu Taabani, OKA yauza sera Kakamega, Afya ya watoto Siaya

Share this story
Why the next regime should prepare for an ailing economy, and lesson from Singapore
Country currently faces huge debt burden and high wage bill. It will be prudent to reconstitute the National Economic Council.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa
Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa

REAL ESTATE

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why the next regime should prepare for an ailing economy, and lesson from Singapore

By Patrick Muinde | 2 hours ago

Why the next regime should prepare for an ailing economy, and lesson from Singapore
New fund to lift small businesses out of Covid-19 gloom

By Esther Dianah | 8 hours ago

New fund to lift small businesses out of Covid-19 gloom
Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominant

By Frankline Sunday | 8 hours ago

Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominant
Tree planting drive now gathers speed

By Paul Kang'ethe | 1 day ago

Tree planting drive now gathers speed
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC