× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CBK gives banks a year to effect rules

NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | October 18th 2021
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge. [File, Standard]

Commercial banks and mortgage finance institutions have until June 2023 to fully comply with environmental, social and governance considerations in their operations. This is after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) issued guidance on climate-related risk management.

In a statement, CBK said it expects financial institutions to integrate climate-related risk management into their business decisions and activities and develop an approach on disclosure of the financial risks from climate change.

"This guidance sets out some basic requirements that institutions should consider adopting to effectively entrench climate-related financial risks in their risk management frameworks."

CBK said climate-related risks continued to expose financial institutions to credit, market and liquidity risks, warning that high reliance on physical collateral can up credit risk from stranded collateral assets.

“Extreme weather events can also increase operational risk for banks due to disrupted business continuity from the negatively impacted bank’s infrastructure, systems, processes and staff.” 

READ MORE

 Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK

 Co-op Bank offers customers safe keeping services

 Loans blamed for poor saving culture among Kenyans

 SBM Bank to consolidate three branches

RELATED VIDEOS

CBK warns second wave of coronavirus in developed economies could pause recovery in some sectors

Cost Of Borrowing: CBK monetary policy committee retained the benchmark lending rate at 7%

CBK Governor lays forth lenders plan, CBK expanding ICT adoption

Share this story
Insurers okay use of liquefied gas as alternative fuel for motorists
The lobby says the move follows a study which showed the LPG system does not increase the risk of damage to a vehicle in the event of an accident.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Agriculture sector yet to fully recover from Covid-19 effects

By Antony Gitonga | 21 hours ago

Agriculture sector yet to fully recover from Covid-19 effects
MPs give Treasury six months to table debt cut proposals

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

MPs give Treasury six months to table debt cut proposals
Kenya tops in green financing in Africa - report

By Frankline Sunday and Vivianne Wandera | 3 days ago

Kenya tops in green financing in Africa - report
Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5

By Macharia Kamau | 3 days ago

Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC