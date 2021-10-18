CBK gives banks a year to effect rules
NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | October 18th 2021
Commercial banks and mortgage finance institutions have until June 2023 to fully comply with environmental, social and governance considerations in their operations. This is after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) issued guidance on climate-related risk management.
In a statement, CBK said it expects financial institutions to integrate climate-related risk management into their business decisions and activities and develop an approach on disclosure of the financial risks from climate change.
"This guidance sets out some basic requirements that institutions should consider adopting to effectively entrench climate-related financial risks in their risk management frameworks."
CBK said climate-related risks continued to expose financial institutions to credit, market and liquidity risks, warning that high reliance on physical collateral can up credit risk from stranded collateral assets.
“Extreme weather events can also increase operational risk for banks due to disrupted business continuity from the negatively impacted bank’s infrastructure, systems, processes and staff.”
READ MORE
Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK
Co-op Bank offers customers safe keeping services
Loans blamed for poor saving culture among Kenyans
RELATED VIDEOS
CBK warns second wave of coronavirus in developed economies could pause recovery in some sectors
Cost Of Borrowing: CBK monetary policy committee retained the benchmark lending rate at 7%
CBK Governor lays forth lenders plan, CBK expanding ICT adoption
Insurers okay use of liquefied gas as alternative fuel for motoristsThe lobby says the move follows a study which showed the LPG system does not increase the risk of damage to a vehicle in the event of an accident.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
NEWS
- More pain for consumers as Epra raises electricity charges
BUSINESS
- Relief for motorists as fuel prices reduce
BUSINESS
- Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
NEWS
- MPs give Treasury six months to table debt cut proposals
NEWS
- Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5
NEWS