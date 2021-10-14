Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm
NEWS
By Wainaina Wambu | October 14th 2021
Private equity firm Adenia Partners, which owns Kenya’s second-largest supermarket, Quickmart, has raised its local portfolio with the acquisition of Red Lands Roses, a flower farm.
This is after the private equity firm, which invests in Africa, acquired a majority stake in the flower farm’s parent company Altilands SA. The firm did not, however, disclose the financial terms of the transaction.
Red Lands Roses, established in 1996 by agronomist Isabelle Spindler on a 28-acre farm, is a leading grower of premium fresh-cut roses in Kenya.
“We are delighted to partner with Red Lands Roses to help grow this company whose niche business model was pioneered by one of the few women in this male-dominated sector,” said Martha Osier, Partner at Adenia Partners.
READ MORE
Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative
Governor Chepkwony now opposes James Finlay's move to sell flower farm
Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
Bank evicts ex-Karuturi employees in bid to recover Sh1.8b debt
The farm is a top global producer of spray roses, producing 16 million stems per year, which comprise more than 200 varieties of fresh-cut roses. It sells exclusively to wholesalers, mainly serving markets in Russia, Eastern and Central Europe.
The private equity firm said it was also impressed by Red Lands’ “strong pricing power, which is driven by the company’s direct route-to-market model that avoids the auction system, where most of Kenya’s fresh-cut roses are sold.”
Adenia said it would accelerate the expansion of its production capacity through the cultivation of an additional 20ha.
“Adenia has a strong track record of accelerating growth and institutionalising family-led companies like ours. We look forward to partnering with Adenia and leveraging their experience and expertise,” said Red Lands Roses Managing Director, Isabelle Spindler.
RELATED VIDEOS
Naivasha flower farmers decry roads, Moi South Lake Road in sorry state
Horticulture Bloom: Hope for flower farmers as markets open due to lockdowns easing in Europe
Workers laid off: 1200 flower farm workers fired from Oserian LTD, the Largest farm in Naivasha
Taxman bets on digital market to beat Sh1.7tr goalCommissioner General says KRA is on course to achieve its target of Sh5 billion revenue from the digital market space.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Consider this before leaving employment for business
ENTERPRISE
By Paul Kariuki
- Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses
NEWS
- Superfast internet on the way as plan for 5G licencing starts
SCI & TECH
- Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK
NEWS
- Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- The making of Kenya’s most expensive roads
FINANCIAL STANDARD