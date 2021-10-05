× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KQ urged to launch Mombasa-UK flights

NEWS
By Joackim Bwana | October 5th 2021

Kenya Airways (KQ) aircraft lands at JKIA , August 2020. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has been urged to resume direct flights from Mombasa to the United Kingdom as more international carriers begin operations at the Moi International Airport.

Global agency Travel Port said KQ has a good network in Europe and America and should take advantage to penetrate the markets.

Among the airlines operating from Mombasa are Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Travel Port Kenya Director Nita Nagi said KQ should capitalise on its good connections in Europe and America markets.

 KQ admits aircraft’s loss of communication over Germany

 Future of air travel in the new age of innovation

 KQ leases two planes to Congo as post Covid-19 recovery pact

 KQ posts Sh11.5b half-year loss

“KQ used to fly Mombasa-UK directly and I hope they start the services again as more international flights start to land in Mombasa,” she said while opening an office in Mombasa on Saturday.

Ms Nagi said KQ should also take advantage of the existing Africa network to promote inter-regional flights instead.

She said the flights landing in Mombasa are at 40 per cent compared to the period before Covid-19.

“We are at 40 per cent of what we were registering in 2019 before shutdown happened globally,” Nagi said. “We are confident that by the end of year, we will bounce back to the levels before Covid-19.”

