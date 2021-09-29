× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We have done well under reforms, says KTDA chairman

NEWS
By Boniface Gikandi | September 29th 2021
CS Peter Munya chats with KTDA Chairman David Ichoho. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) Chairman David Ichoho says the new board has made substantial progress under government-powered reforms in the tea sector.

Ichoho said the price of Kenyan tea at the Mombasa Tea Auction had markedly increased from $1.90 (Sh209) per kilogramme on July 24 to $2.66 (Sh292) in September after the introduction of a reserve price by the government.

KTDA factories are currently in the process of announcing second payment rates for its 600,000 farmers across the country, which Ichoho says are expected to be the same or slightly lower than last year. 

Under the reforms, regular significant monthly payments were a major demand by farmers.

The chairman said the board has explored multiple new cost-saving opportunities thus increased returns to the farmers at farm level.

READ MORE

 Teachers should be at the core of ongoing education reforms

 Sorry, we can't afford Sh6,000 refresher course, teachers tell TSC

 Expert wants court to stop forced training for tutors

 Muslim Scholars urge youth to shun deviant teachings

He cited a low of eight per cent interest rate on loans offered by the company’s subsidiary - Greenland Fedha - as a major plus for farmers who had agitated for low-interest credit.

Further, the Sh1 billon fertiliser subsidy that the government has offered tea farmers translating to Sh600 saving on every 50kg bag and use of standard gauge railway to ship the cargo has saved farmers logistical costs.

“When the new board took office in July 2021 after a long drawn agitation for change, a lot was expected from us. While there is more to be done, we have introduced transformative changes within months towards achieving what tea farmers have been yearning for years,” said Ichoho.

Forensic audit

He added that a forensic audit of the corporation accounts will continue to catch and prosecute anyone who may have pilfered farmers’ proceeds.

“It is our conviction that a sustained and deliberate approach to the welfare of our farmers will deliver economic freedom and a more prosperous tea-growing community. This is just the beginning,” said Ichoho.

Stop exploitation by cartels

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has separately said the government has done a lot to safeguard the interest of the tea growers to stop exploitation by cartels in the sector.

“The farmers are fully in charge in the sector and reaping returns,” said Munya adding that the government has helped in the import of low-cost fertiliser.

But former Murang’a director Francis Macharia said the prices at the auction was not a true reflection of the situation.

He said farmers are currently producing less due to the pruning cycle and extended cold season which has slowed regeneration.

“In a short time as when there will be more tea the price will shoot down,” said Macharia who represents Murang’a growers in the board.   

RELATED VIDEOS

WRC rally comes to a close today with team Toyota poised to win

KTDA gets new board directors in a move out to streamline operations

Tea Factory Elections: Hundreds turn up for the elections at the Chinga Tea factory

Share this story
Four money decisions every entrepreneur must make
Being an entrepreneur, you will have to make tough decisions almost every day.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fuel prices killing Kenyans as Treasury sits on Sh20b meant to subsidise the commodity

By Macharia Kamau | 5 hours ago

Fuel prices killing Kenyans as Treasury sits on Sh20b meant to subsidise the commodity
Mobile money deposits down on cash crunch

By Frankline Sunday | 1 day ago

Mobile money deposits down on cash crunch
18 counties risk not getting funds from Treasury over high wage bill

By Brenda Kerubo | 1 day ago

18 counties risk not getting funds from Treasury over high wage bill
State bars millers from importing wheat, prices up to Sh3,700 per bag

By Robert Kiplagat | 1 day ago

State bars millers from importing wheat, prices up to Sh3,700 per bag
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC