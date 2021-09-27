× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Probe ordered on Sh379m loan for KTDA

BUSINESS
By Obare Osinde | September 27th 2021

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (pictured) has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate an alleged misappropriation of Sh379 million meant for modernisation of Kapsara Tea Factory.

Mr Munya, who visited the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) factory on Friday, directed County Commissioner Sam Ojwang' to personally oversee the probe and ensure those responsible were brought to book.

Chairman Kennedy Indusa told the CS the money was secured as loans to boost the factory's operations, but could not be accounted for.

The factory is riddled with claims of malpractices, with former regional officials of the agency being accused of inappropriate use of loan funds.

READ MORE

 Football on the pitch, death off it: Retracing Masten Wanjala case

 Be cautious while reporting rape cases, DCI

 DCI, please stick to plain facts

 Woman fakes kidnapping to make money from husband

“I am directing the County Commissioner to ensure the investigation agencies get to the bottom of the matter and have all those behind the misuse of funds put to task,” said Munya.

The former officials are said to have secured a loan of Sh103 million in 2018 and Sh276 million in 2019 to acquire modern machines and install an automated power line.

Procure modern machines

Munya said the faulty machines had lowered the quality of tea processed at the factory, yet the management had failed to procure modern machines.

He said tea farmers affiliated to the factory were not enjoying the benefits from their venture due to low quality and high production costs.

"The debt owed to a lending firm has contributed to poor operations of the factory and negatively impacted on the prices of its tea, owing to its low quality that resulted from machines that are faulty," said Munya.

Indusa said the loans had troubled operations of the factory, with farmers being frustrated to repay it.

"Farmers are not enjoying the benefits from the sale of tea processed here, like bonuses, because a huge amount goes to repaying the loans," said Indusa.

At the same time, Cherang’any MP Joshua Kuttuny said those behind misuse of the funds must be held accountable for the mess that had seen farmers experience losses despite having spent a lot in production costs.

“The perpetrators are walking free, yet their actions have undermined services of the factory whose productivity has been compromised as a result of the poor decisions that were made initially,” said the MP.

Further, Deputy Governor Stanley Tarus said boosting tea farming was critical to the county’s diversification policy that had seen residents deviate from over-reliance on maize farming, which is not so profitable. 

RELATED VIDEOS

KTDA gets new board directors in a move out to streamline operations

Tea Factory Elections: Hundreds turn up for the elections at the Chinga Tea factory

KTDA Elections: Nyeri county tea farmers hold tea director zones elections

Share this story
Behave normally, fuel-starved Britons told
Some operators in Britain have had to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

High costs of cooking oil, fuel and power make life unbearable
High costs of cooking oil, fuel and power make life unbearable

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Small traders face losses as KPA moves to auction goods at port

By Macharia Kamau | 10 hours ago

Small traders face losses as KPA moves to auction goods at port
Kenya set to sign tax agreement with Saudi Arabia

By Frankline Sunday | 10 hours ago

Kenya set to sign tax agreement with Saudi Arabia
Behave normally, fuel-starved Britons told

By Reuters | 10 hours ago

Behave normally, fuel-starved Britons told
Taxes, incentives have big role in environmental sustainability

By Robert Maina | 1 day ago

Taxes, incentives have big role in environmental sustainability
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC