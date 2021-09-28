× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Youth urged to exploit digital skills for employment

NEWS
By Ben Ahenda | September 28th 2021

Ajira aids access to markets, value chains and investment opportunities. [Courtesy]

Thousands of graduates churned out by different universities annually have been advised to seek employment in the digital sector.

Ajira Digital and Youth Employment Programme Director Ehud Gachugu said the sector has created 1.2 million jobs for young people since 2016.

He encouraged the youth to have a digital footprint if they are to make a mark in this new age.

Dr Gachugu made the remarks at a workshop in a Nakuru Hotel on Sunday for young chief executives of emerging companies in the digital sector.

READ MORE

 Youth urged to tap into digital economy

 Maasai Mara University notice to cap retirement age at 60 found 'illegal'

 Why the youth will decide who becomes Kenya's next president

 Can the real Kenyan youth please stand-up?

Warning that the job market is strained, he said over one million youth graduated from various learning institutions last year hoping to be absorbed into the job market, and the number is expected to grow five-fold in the coming year.

“Ajira is creating tangible opportunities on the digital stratosphere for youth who would otherwise be in open employment while helping entrepreneurs upscale,” he said.

The Ajira Digital Programme is a project of the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth in partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) aimed at positioning Kenya as a choice labour destination for multinational companies.

It also encourages local companies and the public sector to create digital work opportunities for young people.

A recent report indicated that the programme has created 1.2 million jobs since inception.

Kepsa supports businesses with opportunities for training, networking, financial linkages, mentorship and coaching.

It also aids access to markets, value chains and investment opportunities while working with many partners across the world.

Kepsa Engagement Project Officer Rachael Gathu said Ajira has a wide pool of partners in its database who can advise on marketing needs.

RELATED VIDEOS

Fake Jobs Syndicate: Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, also known as ‘Nasra’ surrenders to DCI

Huruma Tragedy: 12 confirmed Dead and 69 still unaccounted for and feared might be in the rubble

Youths are being urged to vie for elective positions in Kenya come next year's general elections

Share this story
Mobile money deposits down on cash crunch
Report by industry regulator shows Sh195 billion drop between March and June.
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
As its reach and influence grown, so has the church’s financial muscle that now touches almost every sphere of the economy, from hospitals to housing

MOST READ

High costs of cooking oil, fuel and power make life unbearable
High costs of cooking oil, fuel and power make life unbearable

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
18 counties risk not getting funds from Treasury over high wage bill

By Brenda Kerubo | 14 minutes ago

18 counties risk not getting funds from Treasury over high wage bill
Islamic lender to ramp up Kenya expansion

By James Wanzala | 10 hours ago

Islamic lender to ramp up Kenya expansion
Extension of Sh3.5b meter-gauge railway line complete

By Antony Gitonga | 2 days ago

Extension of Sh3.5b meter-gauge railway line complete
Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative

By Antony Gitonga | 3 days ago

Flower farm workers to benefit from Sh60 million clean energy initiative
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC