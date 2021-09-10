Covid-19 hit cuts transport sector growth by 8 per cent
NEWS
By Wainaina Wambu | September 10th 2021
The transport sector fell 7.8 per cent last year, according to new data that shows the full impact of Covid-19 on the local industry.
The just-released Economic Survey captures the sector’s decline marked by low petroleum consumption and low vehicle imports in the wake of the pandemic that left planes, Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and trains grounded for the better part of the year.
“In 2020, the sector performance was constrained by the Covid-19 pandemic containment measures, including restriction of movement between countries and counties, social distance in public service vehicles and arrangements of working remotely,” said Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani while releasing the data yesterday.
“Consequently, the value of output from the transport and storage sector declined by 5.2 per cent to Sh1.97 billion in 2020, a reversal from the 10.7 per cent growth registered in 2019.”
The statistics showed that the quantity of petroleum products fell by 11.6 per cent to 5,514.3 million litres. Consumption of light diesel, on the other hand, fell by three per cent to stand at 2,143.5 thousand metric tonnes last year.
READ MORE
738,000 lost jobs in worst year for Kenyan workers
Smarting from travel bans, tourism sector lost nearly half of its earnings
Agriculture offered safe haven to those who lost jobs due to Covid-19
“The total volume of white petroleum products transported through the pipeline declined by 3.1 per cent to 6,806 thousand cubic metres in 2020.” The number of motor vehicles imported reduced by 14 per cent to 94, 569 units in the period under review. Air transport was one of the hardest-hit sectors in the country, with the volume of commercial air traffic passengers falling 62.5 per cent to 4.5 million.
This is as the number of domestic passengers flowing through the various airports decreased by 53.1 per cent to 2.3 million, while international passengers reduced by 70.4 per cent to 2.1 million in the period under review.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece
HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
Kenyan startup Taz Technologies eyes regional expansionKenyan startup Taz Technologies, the firm behind digital mail service M-Post, has announced expansion plans to four African countries.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business
BUSINESS
- Wife's troubles inspired my cage making business
ENTERPRISE
- Here's the easiest way to make money from doing nothing
ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki
- Applying for a job? How to ensure you are short-listed
WORK LIFE
- How small loans are transforming businesses in Kenya's informal markets
ENTERPRISE
- Pensioners risk losing Sh1.6b at NSSF, says Auditor General
BUSINESS