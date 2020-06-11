× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Fairdeal Furniture to hold a month-long grand sale in all its outlets

NEWS
By Fairdeal Furniture - Sponsored Content | July 2nd 2021

Its good news for home décor enthusiasts as Fairdeal Furniture, one of the leading companies in Kenya that offers a wide range of furniture, holds a grand in the month of July 2021. Some the things to look forward to is the variety of the latest and innovative designs of furniture in the market.

Although their furniture is usually reasonably priced, customers will get to enjoy up to 50 per cent discounts on their entire stock of home furniture. To make this deal even sweeter, all showrooms will be open on Sundays during the sale.

Elevate your Sense of Style with Fairdeal Furniture

Their home décor selection of furniture aspires to give a sense and feel of comfort after a long day at the office. Additionally, their variety of colours, collections, and styles ensures that customers have unlimited options, suiting each and everyone’s needs.  They have even taken care of people who are squeezed for space in their homes by stocking pieces that ideally meant for small spaces.

The grand scale, that is happening in their physical stores as well as their online store, is a great opportunity for all those thinking of renovating their homes or buying new furniture for their new home. Their trendy and stylish furniture can also be customized to suit customers tastes and preferences.

READ MORE

 ‘Pakistan will pay 'very heavy price' if it continues to support Taliban’

 Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

 Overcoming the growth challenges I faced early in business

 Why success in life is more random than you thought

They also offer free delivery to a location of your choosing.

Here are some of the items you can get up to 50% off during the grand sale:

Sofa Sets

Fairdeal Furniture has a wide variety of sofa sets that include sectional sofas, Club sofas, Loveseats, Chesterfield sofas, Midcentury sofas, the daybed, Lawson Sofas, and Bridgewater Sofas. To guarantee high quality, they use high-quality materials - be it wood, PU, or fabric – for manufacturing their sofas.

Recliners

Recliners are back-resting sofa. Fairdeal Furniture has a wide variety of recliners, including Dylan recliners, Nason recliners, Tulen recliners, Tambo recliners, Darcy recliners, Ludden recliners, Alzena, Bingen, and many more. They use high-quality leather and other fabrics for manufacturing recliners.

Bedroom Suite

Fairdeal Furniture offers a complete bedroom suite at a reasonable cost. Their bedroom suite includes a bed, side tables, sofa set, dressing table, and cupboard. They also offer a customized bedroom solution that allows clients to choose the interiors of their r choice. They provide simple panels, sleigh, and upholstered bed frames.

Dining Sets

They also have a wide variety of dining sets (table and chair) for every family and home. For instance, they have Preston Bay outdoor dining set, Rokane Dining set, Skempton, Hazelteen, Woodinville, Zenfield, Coviar, and many more.

Coffee Tables

Coffee tables are a great option to enhance your living room décor. Fairdeal Furniture offers a wide variety of coffee tables and stools for coffee lovers. Visit their official website or showrooms to choose the one that suits your taste and style.

Accent Chairs

Accent chairs are one of the great options to fills the small empty spaces in your bedroom and living room. Moreover, accent chairs offer additional sitting space as well. Visit their official website or showrooms to choose the one that suits your taste and style.

Bar Stools

Bar stools in kitchens and living rooms are useful for kids. You can also use them as additional dining chairs when you have guests at home.

Outdoor Furniture

Fairdeal Furniture offers innovative, attractive, and the latest outdoor furniture options that would definitely leave you in awe. Visit their official website or showrooms to choose the one that suits your taste and style.

Other Accessories

Décor accessories such as cushions, sofa covers, decoration pieces, etc., are available. You can find these items at up to 50% off during the Grand Sale.

What are your waiting for? Head on over to their website or any of their stores and get shopping! 

KRA: Over 5 million Kenyans file tax returns as deadline lapses
KRA recorded 1.1 million more taxpayers filing their returns compared to 4.4 million last year - a 19 per cent growth.
Treasury on the spot over parastatals defaulting on government lent loans
Auditor General says National Treasury has not made serious attempts in recovering the money despite the debts having been outstanding for long.

