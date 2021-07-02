× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Auditor General now questions Treasury’s public debt numbers

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | July 2nd 2021
The Treasury building, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina]

The National Treasury is in a spot over the accuracy of public debt figures it has been reporting.

The Auditor-General has queried the level of Treasury’s disclosure of the loans that the government has taken, noting that it has in some instances failed to include new debt.

Consequently, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has given an adverse opinion on the financial statements for the Consolidated Fund Services for the financial year to June 2020, an indication that the statements might not give a true reflection of the fund, which is where all money received by government goes.

In the report, Ms Gathungu also cites notable differences in the amount that Treasury said it had borrowed locally through Treasury bills and bonds and what was found when the numbers were calculated afresh.

READ MORE

 IMF gives Kenya tough conditions for new loan facility

 IMF to the rescue? State’s long dalliance with lender as economy limps through the years

 Costly projects shouldn’t be at expense of overtaxed citizens

 National Treasury’s high excise duty on nicotine pouches is ill-advised

“The summary statement of public debt reflects total external and internal loans balance of Sh6.37 trillion as of June 30, 2020. This is an increase of Sh917.64 billion or 16.8 per cent from the prior year’s closing balance of Sh5.45 trillion,” said the Report of the Auditor General for the National Government for 2019-20 financial year tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

“The statement also reflects loan repayments of Sh1.48 trillion but does not reflect the new loans procured during the year. Consequently, the accuracy of total loan balance (external and internal) of Sh6.37 trillion as at June 30, 2020 could not be confirmed.”

Treasury has in the past tried to explain that there are instances where a loan taken during one financial year might not be disbursed by the lenders until the following financial year, leading to the difference.

This is especially the case for concessional loans.

Public debt currently stands at Sh7.34 trillion and is expected to further grow over the next financial year as the country borrows to plug deficits between expenditure and revenue collection.

The Auditor General’s report also noted unexplained variance of short-term borrowing balances. Treasury borrows short-term domestically through Treasury bills.

“The summary statement of public debt reflects internal loans short-term borrowing balance of Sh887.14 billion as at June 30, 2020,” the report said.

“However, a re-computation of the expected closing balances based on the opening balance of Sh952.25 billion adjusted for proceeds from issues and redemptions during the year of Sh1.13 trillion and Sh1.192 trillion respectively, yielded a balance of Sh885.14 billion, resulting into an unexplained variance of Sh2 billion.” 

According to the report, the over-redemption of Sh2 billion was not acknowledged by the Central Bank of Kenya and may therefore not be recoverable.

“The accuracy of the reported short-term borrowing balance of Sh887.14 billion as at June30, 2020 could not be confirmed.”

The report also noted instances of inaccurate balances of the money that the government borrows locally through the longer-term Treasury bonds.

“The summary statement of public debt reflects Treasury bonds balance of Sh2.22 trillion as at 30 June, 2020,” said Gathungu.

“However, a re-computation of the expected closing balance based on the opening balance of Sh1.72 trillion adjusted for proceeds from issues and redemptions during the year of Sh580.89 billion and Sh110.98 billion respectively yielded a balance of Sh2.19 trillion resulting in an unexplained variance of Sh26.22 billion.

“Consequently, the accuracy of the reported Treasury bonds balances of Sh2.22 trillion as at June 30, 2020 could not be confirmed.”

Former Auditor General Edward Ouko also raised issues with the Treasury’s accountability on the Eurobond issue of 2014, where the government received Sh250 billion from international investors.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya set to float another Eurobond to plug the budget hole left by poor revenue collection

Treasury to disburse Ksh 39 billion to clear April & March pending bills to the county governments

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani presents the National Budget for the Financial year 2021/2022

Share this story
Amb. John Mwangemi takes over KPA as acting MD
He takes over from Eng Rashid Salim who has been the acting MD since March 28 last year.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

What was inspired by muratina grew into a million-dollar firm
What was inspired by muratina grew into a million-dollar firm

ENTERPRISE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Scarce jobs force more Kenyans to try luck in self-employment

By Macharia Kamau | 17 hours ago

Scarce jobs force more Kenyans to try luck in self-employment
President Uhuru signs into law four Parliamentary Bills

By Sara Okuoro | 1 day ago

President Uhuru signs into law four Parliamentary Bills
Relief for traders as counties resolve to stop multiple levies

By Brian Otieno | 1 day ago

Relief for traders as counties resolve to stop multiple levies
Why MCAs want City Hall to collect revenue, not KRA

By Josphat Thiong'o | 1 day ago

Why MCAs want City Hall to collect revenue, not KRA
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC