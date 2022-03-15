× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ukraine’s farmers stalled, fueling fears of massive global food shortages

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | Mar 15th 2022 | 2 min read
By Reuters | March 15th 2022
FINANCIAL STANDARD

A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. [Reuters]

The Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens millions of tiny spring-time sprouts that should emerge from stalks of dormant winter wheat in the coming weeks.

If the farmers can’t feed those crops soon, far fewer of the so-called tillers will spout, jeopardising a national wheat harvest on which millions in the developing world depend.

The wheat was planted last autumn, which, after a brief growing period, fell dormant for the winter.

READ MORE

Before the grain returns to life, however, farmers typically spread fertiliser that encourages the tillers to grow off the main stalks.

Each stalk can have three or four tillers, increasing the yield per wheat stalk exponentially.

But Ukrainian farmers - who produced a record grain crop last year - say they now are short of fertiliser, as well as pesticides and herbicides. And even if they had enough of those materials, they can’t get enough fuel to power their equipment.

Elena Neroba, a Kyiv-based business development manager at grain brokerage Maxigrain, said Ukraine’s winter wheat yields could fall by 15 per cent compared to recent years if fertilisers aren’t applied now. Some farmers warn the situation could be much worse.

Some Ukrainian farmers told Reuters their wheat yields could be cut in half, and perhaps by more, which has implications far beyond Ukraine.

Countries such as Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen and others have come to rely on Ukrainian wheat in recent years. The war has already caused wheat prices to skyrocket — rising by 50 per cent in the last month.

The Ukrainian farming crisis comes as food prices around the world already have been spiking for months amid global supply chain problems attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

World food prices hit a record high in February, and have risen over 24 per cent in a year, the UN food agency said last week. Agriculture ministers from the world’s seven largest advanced economies were due Friday to discuss in a virtual meeting the impact of Russia’s invasion on global food security and how best to stabilise food markets. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Boda boda insurance: Will underwriters make money by the ton or burn their fingers?
Insurers have all the reasons to be cautious. They have not had the best of times in underwriting private and commercial vehicles.
Global financial conditions at tightest since May 2009
Russian conditions are at the tightest on record at 128.83 points, the data showed, from around 98 at the start of February.

MOST READ

Safaricom to spend Sh1.6b on fibre optic lease in Ethiopia
Safaricom to spend Sh1.6b on fibre optic lease in Ethiopia

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Boda boda insurance: Will underwriters make money by the ton or burn their fingers?

By Patrick Alushula | 57 minutes ago

Boda boda insurance: Will underwriters make money by the ton or burn their fingers?
Global financial conditions at tightest since May 2009

By Reuters | 57 minutes ago

Global financial conditions at tightest since May 2009
Global central banks stay inflation-focused, predict growth

By Reuters | 57 minutes ago

Global central banks stay inflation-focused, predict growth
A decade on, Kenya’s petrodollars dream remains a mirage

By Macharia Kamau and Dominic Omondi | 57 minutes ago

A decade on, Kenya’s petrodollars dream remains a mirage
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC