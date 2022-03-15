Ukraine’s farmers stalled, fueling fears of massive global food shortages
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters
| Mar 15th 2022 | 2 min read
FINANCIAL STANDARD
The Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens millions of tiny spring-time sprouts that should emerge from stalks of dormant winter wheat in the coming weeks.
If the farmers can’t feed those crops soon, far fewer of the so-called tillers will spout, jeopardising a national wheat harvest on which millions in the developing world depend.
The wheat was planted last autumn, which, after a brief growing period, fell dormant for the winter.
READ MORE
Before the grain returns to life, however, farmers typically spread fertiliser that encourages the tillers to grow off the main stalks.
Each stalk can have three or four tillers, increasing the yield per wheat stalk exponentially.
But Ukrainian farmers - who produced a record grain crop last year - say they now are short of fertiliser, as well as pesticides and herbicides. And even if they had enough of those materials, they can’t get enough fuel to power their equipment.
Elena Neroba, a Kyiv-based business development manager at grain brokerage Maxigrain, said Ukraine’s winter wheat yields could fall by 15 per cent compared to recent years if fertilisers aren’t applied now. Some farmers warn the situation could be much worse.
Some Ukrainian farmers told Reuters their wheat yields could be cut in half, and perhaps by more, which has implications far beyond Ukraine.
Countries such as Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen and others have come to rely on Ukrainian wheat in recent years. The war has already caused wheat prices to skyrocket — rising by 50 per cent in the last month.
The Ukrainian farming crisis comes as food prices around the world already have been spiking for months amid global supply chain problems attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.
World food prices hit a record high in February, and have risen over 24 per cent in a year, the UN food agency said last week. Agriculture ministers from the world’s seven largest advanced economies were due Friday to discuss in a virtual meeting the impact of Russia’s invasion on global food security and how best to stabilise food markets.
RELATED VIDEOS
Boda boda insurance: Will underwriters make money by the ton or burn their fingers?Insurers have all the reasons to be cautious. They have not had the best of times in underwriting private and commercial vehicles.
Global financial conditions at tightest since May 2009Russian conditions are at the tightest on record at 128.83 points, the data showed, from around 98 at the start of February.
MOST READ
Safaricom to spend Sh1.6b on fibre optic lease in Ethiopia
NEWS
- Smallscale farmers bear the burden of delayed revival of millers
OPINION
- Kenyan teacher Nancy Obonyo makes waves in Bangkok with online fashion store
MONEY & MARKET
By Paul Kariuki
- State-owned Nock to import a third of Kenya's oil products
NEWS
- M-Pesa users hit 30 million as more Kenyans adopt cashless payments
NEWS
- When it’s time to walk away from your Sacco
MONEY & MARKET