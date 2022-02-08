× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Dominic Omondi | February 8th 2022
By Dominic Omondi | February 8th 2022
FINANCIAL STANDARD

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Validation Exercise of Kenya's Pledged Forces to the Eastern Africa Standby Force in Archer's Post, Isiolo County, 2014. [Courtesy]

Virtually all governments thrive in secrecy. No wonder some people like to think that the Swahili word for government, ‘Serikali,’ actually means ‘siri kali’ (highly guarded secret).

When National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani tabled a mini-budget before the National Assembly for approval last week, there was an additional allocation to two sections of the government whose spending has been ‘top-secret.’

In the first Supplementary Estimates for the financial year ending June, Yatani allocated an additional Sh17.3 billion to the Ministry of Defense and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), in what was said to be money for security during the elections.

But the increased expenditure on security arms that are not open to audit is not unique to an election year. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has a knack for such ‘off-book’ spending with allocation to the military and NIS more than doubling since 2013.

READ MORE

Allocation to the Ministry of Defence and NIS has increased to Sh134 billion in the current financial year from Sh84 billion during 2013-14.

Prices of goods and services in the economy, meanwhile, have increased by 36.4 per cent in the same period. 

Security, health and education are some of the areas where recruitment of workers has never been frozen. Security agencies recruit staff every year, in what is aimed at ensuring that Kenyans remain safe and secure.

KDF soldiers in action at Fafadun, Somalia, 2014. [George Mulala, Standard]

As a result, their total spending has been rising steadily.

During an election year, more money is used to gather intelligence and recruit more police officers. For example, in the Supplementary Budget, there was an additional Sh126.3 billion, with the Defence ministry and NIS among the beneficiaries.

“The increase is largely on account of increases in A-I-A (appropriation-in-aid), provisions for Covid-19 related expenditures, drought-related expenditure, 2022 General Election related expenditure, security-related expenditure, support to State-owned enterprises, among others,” said Mr Yatani.

For example, in the financial year 2017-18, ahead of the 2017 elections, allocation to NIS rose by more than a fifth to Sh31.2 billion compared to Sh25.3 billion in the 2016-17 financial year. 

In fact, in Kenyatta’s first budget for the financial year 2013-14, the allocation to these departments rose sharply by 16.6 per cent to Sh98 billion.

Uhuru’s love for the miliatry has transcended allocations. The Kenyan army has also been given many functions outside the barracks including running Kenya Meat Commission and repairing the metre gauge railway.

Kenyatta said he prefers working with the military for their unit of command, efficiency and reasonable pricing.

In 2018, the High Court gave the Auditor General a free hand to audit expenditure allocated to the military and other national security organs.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Nissan to stop most development of gasoline engines
The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the US and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025.
Wall Street stocks edge up after mixed week
Despite the earnings-driven seesaw in technology stocks, all three major stock indexes ended the first week of February higher.

MOST READ

Do women really need to shave their pubes?
Do women really need to shave their pubes?

NEWS

By Esther Muchene

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Insurance brokers eye growth in a rapidly changing market

By Gerard Nyele | 1 hour ago

Insurance brokers eye growth in a rapidly changing market
High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers

By Titus Too and Patrick Kibet | 1 hour ago

High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers
China says US tariffs hurt clean energy bid

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

China says US tariffs hurt clean energy bid
Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class

By Hosea Kili | 1 hour ago

Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC