× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The year that was: It was not all doom and gloom

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Peter Theuri | December 14th 2021

Customers walking to Gikomba market leap over sewage along Kinyanjui street in the market on November 30, 2021. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

By all accounts, the last two years have been financially draining for many Kenyans and the economy in general.

The economy contracted by 0.3 per cent last year to Sh8.71 trillion from Sh8.74 trillion in 2019.

Many companies laid off their workers amid losses, while the more resilient ones effected brutal pay cuts or had their employees work in shifts.

Global supply chains snapped as governments around the world introduced a raft of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

READ MORE

 Kenyans abroad send record cash home despite Covid disruption

 Kenya reports 149 new Covid-19 cases, one death

 Omicron Covid variant claims first victim in UK

 Jerotich Seii: Her turning point and why politics is off the table

But the pandemic provided a silver lining for some individuals and businesses.

New lines of business such as the manufacture and sale of face masks and hand sanitisers emerged, creating opportunities for individuals put out of work by the pandemic. 

Online gigs such as teaching also gained prominence at the height of the pandemic as did food delivery services. And in the US, as sales shifted online and consumers benefitted from stimulus cheques, e-commerce giant Amazon reported $108.5 billion (Sh12.1 trillion) in sales in the first three months of this year, a 44 per cent increase from a year earlier.

Amazon also posted $8.1 billion (Sh910.6 billion) in profit, an increase of 220 per cent from the same period last year.

Locally, Safaricom recorded Sh37 billion net profit in the first six months to September 2021.

The spike in profitability was boosted by Covid-19 relief measures, including waiving mobile money fees on transactions below Sh1,000. “M-Pesa recorded a strong performance, growing 45.8 per cent year-on-year following the return to charging beginning January 2021,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa during the release of the telco’s half-year results.

And following the easing of Covid-19 containment measures a few months ago, the economy has been on the mend, with several sectors showing recovery. 

One such sector is tourism, which bore the brunt of the travel restrictions internationally and locally. James Njaaga, the CEO of Sensational Adventures, said while the sector is still not yet out of the woods, the easing of travel restrictions has boosted hopes of complete recovery with international tourists coming back. 

“It is a positive thing that they are back,” said Mr Njaaga.

Toyota Kenya Sales, Marketing and Logistics General Manager Andrew Omolo said many people may have “overdramatised” the effects of the pandemic.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

News Diary: Trouble at Kenya airways as KQ pilots demand full pay, Mudavadi launches ANC digital

WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

Share this story
How debt-fuelled expansion dimmed Trans-Century’s star
EA Cables, sold to Trans-Century by the shrewd late billionaire Naushad Merali, was one of the investment firm’s biggest moneymaker.
AA Kenya chief talks up expansion and Nairobi bourse listing plans
AA Kenya promotes and safeguards the interests of motorists through a broad range of services, including roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance.

MOST READ

Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling
Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How debt-fuelled expansion dimmed Trans-Century’s star

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 hours ago

How debt-fuelled expansion dimmed Trans-Century’s star
Curse of drought and polls worsens Kenya’s food crisis

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

Curse of drought and polls worsens Kenya’s food crisis
AA Kenya chief talks up expansion and Nairobi bourse listing plans

By Graham Kajilwa | 4 hours ago

AA Kenya chief talks up expansion and Nairobi bourse listing plans
Era of digital clutter threatens to drown us all

By Patrick Alushula | 16 hours ago

Era of digital clutter threatens to drown us all
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC