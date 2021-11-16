× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Old is gold: Health insurers warm up to senior citizens

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Patrick Alushula | November 16th 2021

Insurers are increasingly rolling out medical insurance for senior citizens, but do they have a cure for the premiums headache?

Health insurance gets more expensive as one ages. And insurers have a simple reason: healthcare needs increase with age.

Steep insurance premiums for senior citizens amid falling incomes have led many people to drop their health cover once they hit 60 years and exit employment. But diseases are not going away.

As more people retire, insurers are keen to keep them covered.

READ MORE

 Family, leaders and locals celebrate Kibaki’s 90th birthday

 Firms join up to finance health insurance products

 Long wait for justice: Isahakia community continues to suffer

 Who stole Humphrey Kayange Gold?

“The demand is there and is growing because we have many Kenyans getting into that age bracket,” says Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) Chief Executive Tom Gichuhi.

“Many of them were exposed to medical cover from their employers and see its essence even after retiring.”

He says there is a growing middle class that will translate to a growing aged class as years go by. “We cannot ignore this reality,” he said.

Kenya inherited its insurance practices from markets such as UK, but Mr Gichuhi says the generally young population compared to the older ones in many European nations meant local insurers had to start writing their own playbook.

CIC Group in September became the latest insurer to roll out health cover for old people.

Dubbed seniors Mediplan, the cover targets people aged between 60 and 80 years and offers inpatient, outpatient, dental, optical and ambulance and air evacuation within East Africa.

Mcdonald Kange, the general manager for medical division at CIC, says many of the people who joined employment about 10 years after Kenya’s independence in 1963 are retiring and are fueling demand for senior citizens’ health cover.

“The increased focus on senior citizens is driven by the population dynamic. The immediate post-independence workforce is now retiring,” he says.

“As they leave their employment medical schemes, the next question is how to stay insured.”

Kenya had 2.74 million people aged 60 years and above by end of 2019. It is a demographic that insurers are warming up to, but cautiously.

“Insurance operates on the principle of large numbers. (In the past), we did not have an adequate number of people hitting these ages to prompt insurers to respond with tailored products,” says Gichuhi.

Other insurers with health covers for senior citizens include Jubilee, Britam and UAP Old Mutual.

UAP Old Mutual’s product, named Afya Imara, provides health benefits for people between the ages of 65 and 80.

Customers enjoy annual inpatient limits of Sh500,000 for a monthly premium of Sh9,696. This goes to a maximum of Sh10 million a year for Sh19,087 monthly premiums.

The same cover has an option of outpatient services starting from Sh50,000 for Sh7,914 monthly premium. The upper limit is Sh200,000 for monthly premiums of Sh8,961.

For people aged between 19 and 29 years, UAP charges about Sh5,293 monthly to access Sh50,000 and Sh500,000 yearly—showing that rates go up as a policyholder gets older.

Amid the increased focus on seniors’ medical cover, striking a balance between profits and affordable monthly premiums is the headache that will not go away for many underwriters.

South Africa-based i3 Actuaries and Consultants, hired by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) over a year ago to guide in the development of a medical insurance framework, says insurers currently charge old people up to 600 per cent more than young customers.

The difference in premiums — mainly because old people are more prone to sickness and, therefore, have high frequency and quantum of claims— is making many senior citizens drop off medical insurance.

The consultant advised IRA to work with underwriters on trimming the difference in premiums so as to keep more senior citizens covered.

“The main aim of this regulation is to prohibit exorbitantly high premium increases for older individuals such that they are forced to lapse medical insurance coverage,” says the consultant.

The findings are in line with a 2018 survey by AKI, which showed the largest cover is for the 30 to 40-year age group.

The study showed the number of covered lives reduces drastically after age 60, confirming that premium rates increase significantly for older policyholders and lockout many people.

For many people, medical expense eats up the larger share of their old age savings but not many can afford to sign up for health insurance.

Kenya’s insurance market has been evolving, from the days when underwriters would shy off from customers who had pre-existing health conditions.

It is a shift that has led to more older people—many with pre-existing health conditions— signing up for insurance.

“There were times insurers would return your premiums because of such situations. But right now, we are able to work closely with the regulator to price nearly all risks,” says Mr Kange.  

[email protected]  

RELATED VIDEOS

Mipango ya rufaa ya BBI imetolewa, Wananchi waanza kusajiliwa NHIF Nyeri | MBIU YA KTN

Seneti yapitisha BBI, Mawakili Meru wameandamana, Wapi Jack Onyango?, Ukeketaji Narok | MBIU YA KTN

Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya

Share this story
Oil industry calls for inclusivity under climate efforts
Opec defended a future role for fossil fuels at the talks, arguing that the world could slash greenhouse gas emissions without moving from oil & gas.
Judge told former Treasury CS Rotich abused court process in Sh19 billion dams case
Rotich claimed he was the sacrificial lamb.

MOST READ

Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone
Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How call from a jilted lover ignited a vicious war at giant audit firm

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

How call from a jilted lover ignited a vicious war at giant audit firm
Mind games: The tricks used to have you buying what you don’t need

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

Mind games: The tricks used to have you buying what you don’t need
Military officers take over key boardrooms

By Frankline Sunday | 2 days ago

Military officers take over key boardrooms
In the dark: Last mile project dims Kenya Power amid customer woes

By Macharia Kamau | 2 days ago

In the dark: Last mile project dims Kenya Power amid customer woes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC