× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Airlines brace for big hit in business travel

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | October 11th 2021

Transport CS James Macharia aboard a Skyward Airlines plane during the airline's launch of the Nairobi-Malindi-Lamu route. [Courtesy]

As major companies look at drastic ways to cut carbon emissions from corporate travel, airlines are bracing for a major hit to business-class travel, a key revenue driver, industry executives and experts say.

Several companies such as HSBC, Zurich Insurance, Bain & Company and S&P Global, have already announced plans to quickly cut business travel emissions by as much as 70 per cent.

Some are considering a “carbon budget” as they come under growing pressure from environmental advocates and investors to reduce indirect emissions that contribute to climate change.

Flights account for about 90 per cent of business travel emissions. That makes it the lowest-hanging fruit for companies setting reduction targets.

READ MORE

 Future of air travel in the new age of innovation

 Aviation will soar high again

 Condor set to resume flights to the Coast

 Report links airline to global wildlife trade

The airline industry last week committed to reaching “net-zero” emissions by 2050 at a meeting in Boston, United States, decades beyond the corporate travel emissions cut targets.

“It’s going to be hard on airlines and they’re going to need to adapt,” said Kit Brennan, co-founder of London-based Thrust Carbon, which is advising S&P and other clients on setting up carbon budgets.

“I think what we’re going to see, funnily enough, is more of an unbundling of business class where you might get all perks of business class without the seat,” he said, referring to airport lounges and nicer meals.

“Because ultimately it all comes down to the area on the aircraft that it takes up.”

Flying business class emits about three times as much carbon as economy class because the seats take up more room and more of them are empty, according to a World Bank study.

Change underway

Pre-pandemic, about five per cent of international passengers globally flew in premium classes, accounting for 30 per cent of international revenue, according to the International Air Transport Association.

The pandemic-related drop in travel and a switch to more virtual meetings have led many companies to save money by resetting travel policies.

Sam Israelit, chief sustainability officer at consulting firm Bain, said his company was evaluating carbon budgets for offices or practice areas to help cut travel emissions per employee by 35 per cent over the next five years.

“I think more broadly, it’s something that companies really will need to start to do if they’re going to be successful in meeting the aggressive targets that everyone’s putting out,” he said.

Companies and corporate travel agencies are also investing heavily in tools to measure flight emissions based on factors such as the type of plane, the routing and the class of service.

Global rating

“We’re not seeing a lot of companies take a very draconian approach like simply cut travel because that impacts their bottom line,” said Nora Lovell Marchant, vice president of sustainability at American Express Global Business Travel.

“But we are seeing an increased ask for transparency so those travellers can make decisions.”

Global ratings agency S&P, which plans to reduce travel emissions by 25 per cent by 2025, found that 42 per cent of its business class use was for internal meetings, its global corporate travel leader, Ann Dery, said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event last month.

US carrier JetBlue plans for about 30 per cent of its jet fuel for flights in and out of New York to be sustainable within two to three years. 

“Businesses, of course, are going to want to address this climate change issue aggressively,” JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes said on the sidelines of the Boston meeting. “But we think they’re going to be able to do it in a way that still enables business travel to take place.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenyans in the transport sector in Mombasa decry the increase of fuel prices

Miraa traders devise self control mechanisms to tame speeding by drivers transporting Miraa

Where are Jack Ma's donations? | Ministry of transport confirms that 21 packages are missing

Share this story
Land prices in Nairobi dip by 27 per cent
Prices in Runda have dropped way below the initial prices. Lurrent land prices in Upper Hill - Nairobi’s most expensive suburb cost 13 percent less.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

NEWS

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sick of skyrocketing cost of living? Blame it on your MP

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

Sick of skyrocketing cost of living? Blame it on your MP
Rot continues despite change of guard at Kenya Meat Commission

By Frankline Sunday | 6 days ago

Rot continues despite change of guard at Kenya Meat Commission
Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

Sh350,000 suit, anyone? This tailor will dress you up  
Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect

By Macharia Kamau | 6 days ago

Factories fall silent as Industrial Area chokes in fog of neglect
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC