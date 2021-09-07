× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nairobi, the city where breathing doesn’t come easy

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By XN Iraki | September 7th 2021

Nairobians picnicking at a roundabout along Thika Road. [Courtesy]

If you are driving on Thika Highway out of Nairobi, the road suddenly diverges and leaves a big space between Kenyatta University and Clay Products about a kilometre away. That space is full of cars over the weekend, particularly on Sundays, as families relax.

Further on, the roundabout as you turn to the Eastern Bypass is also full of people sitting and relaxing. I have seen the same pattern at Uthiru roundabout and on the roadside near Uplands at the junction to Githunguri. In the rural areas, citizens mill around the town centres, with no place to sit or relax.

That Nairobi and its environs has no breathing space is not in doubt. We focus too much on life inside the houses, not outside. Except in affluent suburbs, there is no breathing space where citizens can relax. Even balconies are for storage.

Some developers think balconies are a waste, yet they would give much-needed breathing space, if they are big enough or do not open into someone’s bedroom.

READ MORE

 Two men arrested for allegedly gang raping a teenager in front of her dad

 Two men arrested for allegedly gang raping a teenager in front of her dad

Roadsides have become the only space where one can relax. The few leisure places such as Uhuru and City parks are not well maintained, while a feeling of insecurity puts many off.

A marabou Stock staring at a family on a picnic at Uhuru Park. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

New developments have no time for open spaces. While I see real estate dealers enticing us with “green areas”, we are yet to see a Karura forest replicated elsewhere. Squeezing as many houses as you can in as little space as you can is a mark of entrepreneurship. After all, rarely does the landlord live there.

Those who have lived in the West, East or other developed countries know that parks are part of the city system. Even ghettos like Harlem in the US have parks. I found parks in a Mississippi ghetto where I lived.

Parks are usually under the municipalities. In Kenya, municipalities disappeared with the 2010 Constitution. Yet cities and towns are unique. Why can’t we bring back the mayors? Who manages towns nowadays?

Human beings, contrary to common belief, are not indoor species. Noted how children look for any chance to get out of the house even when it’s raining? We are outsiders, imprisonment by TV is artificial. Only circumstances such as security and weather took us inside houses. A country on the Equator, what do we do inside the house?

In the long run, forcing people to live indoors has unintended consequences. It leads to stress and a belief that it’s “normal” to be crowded. I have seen animals such as chicken and pigs stressed by overcrowding, why should we be the exception? What do psychiatrists and psychologists say about such overcrowding, lack of breathing space?

Some pundits have argued that policy-makers and leaders know citizens need open space, but how else do you herd them into consumption? If we had lots of parks, citizens would relax there instead of going to hotels and restaurants to spend money.

That is why signboards in hotels read “do not idle around” - coded message for “spend money.”  It’s no wonder taking alcohol is considered “relaxing”. One wishes we had as many parks as bars. 

A section of Uhuru Park, Nairobi. December 2, 2020. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Human resource managers can confirm that workers who find time to relax are more productive. The whole country loses by not giving its citizens time and space to relax, breathe. Maybe we confuse relaxing with idleness.

Access to leisure and open space is one of the manifestations of inequality. The rich and affluent have access to open spaces such as golf clubs, national parks, hotels and houses where you can sit outdoors. The rest of us have to do with roadsides, roundabouts or stay in the crowded house.

One wishes counties would invest more in parks. As the population grows, the pressure on land will make it harder to get open space. Which county has places such as Uhuru Park? In which county can I sit in a park and admire the setting sun?

To invest in open space, we need to realise that leisure is not an option, it’s part of our lives. What do city or county bylaws say about open space? Life by itself is stressful, we need space to relax, exhale and recharge.

How can we convince capitalists that open spaces have value without buildings on it? Did we have to await global warming (and cooling) to pay attention to green areas and parks? Have you noted the efforts made to tax idle land, undeveloped land? We think it’s an economic crime to leave land idle.

The private sector has not invested enough in open space. That is why most parks, even in the West or East are public. Unless you have a Disneyland, you are unlikely to make money from parks or open spaces. 

If animals have parks where they can relax, why not human beings? When did you last visit a park or an open space? What was your experience? 

RELATED VIDEOS

KENHA urges Kenyans plying the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to use alternative routes

Nairobi residents decry over Central Business District mugging, they want the police to intervene

Nguvu za KANU: Tawi la Nairobi la Kanu lakutana kujadili mikakati watakayotumia 2022

Share this story
Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
Bakeries, butcheries and fresh produce are getting dominant space on the store floor as supermarkets try to align with shopping trends.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

How to protect assets from auctions during financial distress
How to protect assets from auctions during financial distress

OPINION

By Lennox Mugambi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 hours ago

Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
Alfa Romeo: Inside Kenya’s exclusive motor club

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

Alfa Romeo: Inside Kenya’s exclusive motor club
‘Black tax’ burden on the young and upwardly mobile

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

‘Black tax’ burden on the young and upwardly mobile
How the fallacy of growing consumer class was born

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

How the fallacy of growing consumer class was born
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC