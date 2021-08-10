× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State steps up plan to woo foreign investors

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Graham Kajilwa | August 10th 2021

Shelter Solutions Limited managing director and CEO Saleh Mung'ang'a (holding a microphone) take foreign investors through an architectural design of the Shimoni Integrated Development Project.[Gideon Maundu,Standard]

Kenya has stepped up plans for a financial centre that seeks to position the country as the first stopover for foreign investors targeting the rest of the continent.

The centre, which was first mooted in 2014, hopes to attract institutional investors who will offer a range of services in the financial market.

“We are not in for quick bucks,” said Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) Chairman Vincent Rague.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

READ MORE

 Kenya seeks to improve ease of doing business

 Kenyan shilling firm this year as deficit shrinks

 Graft scaring away investors, World Bank warns

 Court battles scare potential foreign investors

“NIFC is about creating a regulatory environment to attract investments,” he added.

In December 2016, Cabinet approved the Nairobi International Financial Centre Bill.

It seeks to provide a framework to facilitate and support the development of an efficient and globally competitive financial services sector through the establishment of the Nairobi International Financial Centre and the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority. An IFC is typically a concentration of a wide variety of international financial businesses and transactions in one location, usually a city and whose laws and institutions provide optimal conditions for a country’s financial services industry.  

The Nairobi IFC aims to have raised over Sh200 billion in investments by 2030.

Just a week ago, Prudential, a global insurance provider with footprints in much of Africa, showed intention to join the centre during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Rague said at the moment, they are more focused on the policy side of things than on putting up a physical office.

“There is no point in having an international financial centre building if there is no business,” he said.

The idea is to have a well-established centre like Mauritius’, which has positioned itself in the continent to attract financial investments.

“If you look at London or Hong Kong, it took 50 and 100 years respectively, while it took Dubai 30 years. We should not expect this to be a flick of the finger,” said Rague.

Rague said Africa has been viewed as a difficult continent to do business in, but the centre will position Kenya as a one-stop shop for would-be investors.

This, added Rague, will in turn improve the country’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business list by the World Bank.

He said even if international businesses do not put up physical offices here, which means they may not be subjected to certain taxes, some benefits will still accrue from using the financial services centre.

For instance, any money that goes through the country will attract service fees.

“And if the money sits in Nairobi for two or three days, there will be even more benefits,” said Rague, citing corporations like General Electric.  

“These people are either renting a house or using our services so they are an addition to our economy,” he says.

He says the centre will also serve local high-net-worth individuals.

“Instead of people leaving Kenya to set up investment trusts in New York or London, we want them to manage (them) here,” said Rague.

However, he was quick to point out that no investor will be allowed in the centre just because there is a possibility they will not be subjected to taxes.

The NIFC chair said they will conduct due diligence on businesses that want to set up through the centre.

[email protected]

Share this story
Hope for aspiring homeowners with new affordable middle-income housing units from Pan African Housing Fund
For most middle-income families, the dream of owning a house has remained just that, a dream.
GSMA urges Kenya to boost data speeds
the GSMA recommends that the country’s mobile industry will need an average of 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum to meet ITU speed requirement.

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
