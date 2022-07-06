× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How to find and master work-life balance as an entrepreneur

ENTERPRISE
By Pauline Muindi | Jul 6th 2022 | 4 min read
By Pauline Muindi | July 6th 2022
ENTERPRISE
Being an entrepreneur can be especially taxing on your personal relationships. [iStockphoto]

Entrepreneurship is a demanding business, especially during the founding stages. You’ll find yourself donning different hats when it comes to the growing business. You’ll be the CEO, the marketing manager, the accountant, and even the cleaner.

While running your own business and watching it grow can be immensely satisfying, it comes with its own share of challenges and sacrifices.

Being an entrepreneur can be especially taxing on your personal relationships.

Working long hours and being hyper-focused on your business can be difficult to balance with the kind of presence it takes to maintain healthy relationships. Not to mention that you’ll barely have time to relax and focus on self-care.

That said, finding and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is important for your entrepreneurial journey. Entrepreneurship is replete with highs and lows that people in stable employment may not experience.

READ MORE

You need a strong support system to keep you motivated to achieve your goals. Contrary to what many assume, working longer doesn’t make you more productive.

The most successful entrepreneurs in the world prioritise self-care, rest, and getting adequate sleep. Mounting evidence from scientific studies suggests that a good night’s sleep boosts productivity.

A healthy work-life balance is something that every entrepreneur must define for themselves – depending on the demands of their business and personal life. What is meaningful to one entrepreneur might not be as meaningful to another.

With that in mind, let’s explore tips to help you establish and maintain a healthy work-life balance while running a demanding business.

Focus on finding equilibrium

A common misconception is that work-life balance means having a 50/50 balance between the time you spend working and the time you spend on your personal life. As an entrepreneur, the term “work-life” balance starts to lose meaning.

You’ll receive work-related phone calls and emails that require immediate response even during your “free” time. And you’ll often be called away from family events to attend to urgent business matters.

Similarly, personal life will come up during work hours. For instance, you might have to attend your child’s school meeting or take them to the doctor.

It’s practically impossible to have a 50/50 work-life balance unless your business is just a hobby. Instead of focusing on equal balance, aim at finding a healthy equilibrium.

Accept that there are days that you’ll have to put in more hours at work while there are days you might have more wiggle room for your personal life.

Instead of compartmentalising your life into different segments, aim at having a harmonious blend. View your work and personal life as essential that come together to form a whole.

Remember to be intentional and realistic with your personal life as you are with your business. For instance, you can schedule lunch with a friend, quality time with your partner, and a spa massage – just like you would with business appointments.

Master the art of delegation

Many entrepreneurs want to be hands-on with the different elements of their business. However, that approach can rapidly wear you down and lead to poor work-life balance.

Delegation is a skill that every entrepreneur must master. Accept that there is no truly successful business that is run by an individual. It takes having a team you can trust to achieve business success.

Get comfortable handing over the reins to others. Although training someone else to take up a task can be a daunting task, the initial investment is worth it. It will free you up for more crucial entrepreneurial tasks and attend to the demands of your personal life.

Make the effort to learn the strengths and weaknesses of each member of your team. This will guide you on which tasks to delegate and to whom. For instance, you can delegate urgent tasks to employees who have a faster turnaround. For slower employees, delegate important but non-urgent tasks.

Make sure you give employees clear instructions when delegating tasks. Provide the resources employees need to complete the tasks you’ve delegated – whether in terms of funds, people, equipment, software, or information.

Stay in the loop to ensure that the task is done properly and on time. After a task is completed, give the employee feedback on their performance and ask them what you could have done to better support them.

Stop multitasking

Many entrepreneurs pride themselves on their multi-tasking skills. However, several scientific studies have found that multitasking is not something that anyone is truly good at. Humans aren’t good at multitasking doing too many things simultaneously make us less productive.

According to one study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, when obliged to move to other tasks, pupils took 40 per cent longer to finish challenging math problems.

Your brain must essentially reboot as you move from one job to another.

This implies that you have to exert more mental effort to catch up on one task. Then, just as you start to give your complete attention to the task at hand, you are sidetracked by yet another.

If you want to improve your work-life balance, you must start by focusing on tasks while at work. You’ll take less time to complete your tasks, which will free you up for a more personal time.

 Block out time slots for important tasks – resisting the urge to take calls that aren’t urgent or get distracted by less important tasks.

According to Florida State University research, 90 minutes is the ideal amount of time to work on a project.

Plan your workday into 90-minute segments, particularly for lengthy assignments. You can take a break after 90 minutes before moving on to another assignment.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Shadowy deal to privatise ports may be a conduit for corruption
Ports of entry are sacred strategic and security installations that affirm a nation’s sovereignty.
Vision 2030 secretariat tips on ideal manifesto
The manifestos should also have Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

MOST READ

KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port
KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port

BUSINESS

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Building more trust cuts the cost of doing business

By XN Iraki | 4 hours ago

Building more trust cuts the cost of doing business
Africa Cyber fellowship to boost war on online crime

By Josphat Thiong’o | 4 hours ago

Africa Cyber fellowship to boost war on online crime
Uber Eats boss: Kenyan market is easy, just have stellar service

By Graham Kajilwa | 4 hours ago

Uber Eats boss: Kenyan market is easy, just have stellar service
State bets on informal economy in job creation drive

By Frankline Sunday | 4 hours ago

State bets on informal economy in job creation drive
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC