Ecobank inks partnership deal with varsities to train women in leadership

Ecobank Tower in Nairobi [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Pan African banking Group Ecobank is targeting Kenya’s businesswomen with advanced leadership skills.

The “Elevate” programme by the Ecobank Academy has been set up in partnership with the Global Business School Network (GBSN).

It incorporates the INSEAD (“Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires) Africa Initiative and INSEAD Emerging Markets Institute (EMI), Lagos Business School, MIT Sloan Global Programs, Stanford Seed, and the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business.

Designed for businesses owned and managed by women or those with a high percentage of female board members or employees and firms manufacturing products for women, the training will be delivered to an initial cohort of 40 top tier customers from 10 African countries.

These are Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Ecobank Group Head of Commercial Banking Josephine Anan-Ankomah said recently the programme aims to help women reach their full potential and increase their commercial and economic impact.

“Ellevate Equip is a natural extension of these aims and has been designed by the Ecobank Academy to empower African women leaders by providing them with the right tools and skillsets to lead themselves, their businesses and support their communities effectively,” she added.

GBSN Chief Executive Dan LeClairs said the partnership is in alignment with the network’s mission to improve access to quality, locally-relevant management and entrepreneurship education for the developing world.

“We are excited – through our diverse membership – to bring so many world-leading academics together to present this leadership programme...,” LeClairs added.

It is expected the selected business leaders will learn how to identify and work on key leadership challenges, think strategically to advance individual and corporate objectives, and build resilience.

