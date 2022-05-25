× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Bamburi, IFC to boost procurement opportunities for women

ENTERPRISE
By Moses Omusolo | May 25th 2022 | 2 min read
By Moses Omusolo | May 25th 2022
ENTERPRISE

Bamburi Cement Managing Director Seddiq Hassani (Right) with IFC Country Manager Amena Arif during the signing of the IFC Sourcing2Equal (S2E) gender program agreement at Bamburi Cement Nairobi Grinding Plant on Monday [File]

Bamburi Cement has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on a gender programme that supports the company to increase procurement opportunities for women-owned enterprises in Kenya.

The move is aimed at boosting the participation of women in the supply chain.

IFC Country Manager for Kenya Amena Arif said the World Bank's investment arm is working with Bamburi Cement and the other partners in the Sourcing2Equal (S2E) programme to support women-owned businesses and increase their participation in corporate procurement.

"By helping businesses to work with more women-owned SMEs and supporting women entrepreneurs to be procurement ready, we can break down barriers and support more small businesses to grow.”

To boost the programme, the cement manufacturer has made three commitments under the partnership - to develop and implement a gender inclusive sourcing strategy and to collect gender-disaggregated procurement data.

The firm will also invest in a targeted supplier outreach programme that will raise awareness on procurement opportunities at the company among women-owned businesses.

Through the supplier outreach programme, Bamburi Cement will hold business match-making events and pitching lessons to empower women-owned small and medium enterprises (WSMEs) to participate actively in procurement.

It will also conduct awareness and advocacy activities to help promote the business case for sourcing from women-owned businesses.

The partnership will help Bamburi diversify its supply chain and support WSMEs to offer competitive products and services and provide them with the skills to meet procurement requirements in the private sector.

Bamburi Cement Managing Director, Seddiq Hassani said the firm's commitment to gender equity encompasses more than just internal targets. "Our commitment to ensuring Sustainable and Ethical business operations means that gender equity is a key part of our sustainable procurement agenda. This partnership with IFC is a key part of this delivery,” he said.

According to a 2021 survey conducted in Kenya by IFC, 33 per cent of SMEs are owned by women and contribute up to 20 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In addition, 41 per cent of Women-owned Small Medium Enterprises are credit constrained - leading to their poor performance. Most of them even close down due to a lack of information on potential business opportunities in the private sector.

Share this story
Applications open for Google startups funding
Google has opened applications for the second cohort of the Google for Startup Black Founders Fund for Africa.
Ecobank inks partnership deal with varsities to train women in leadership
Pan African banking Group Ecobank is targeting Kenya's businesswomen with advanced leadership skills.

High prices of goods blamed for costly dollar, supply disruptions
High prices of goods blamed for costly dollar, supply disruptions

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
Applications open for Google startups funding

By James Wanzala | 21 minutes ago

Applications open for Google startups funding
Ecobank inks partnership deal with varsities to train women in leadership

By Moses Omusolo | 21 minutes ago

Ecobank inks partnership deal with varsities to train women in leadership
Obinna Ukwuani: The techie behind top African bank's digital drive

By Wainaina Wambu | 21 minutes ago

Obinna Ukwuani: The techie behind top African bank's digital drive
How the handout economy is fueling Kenya's inflation

By XN Iraki | 21 minutes ago

How the handout economy is fueling Kenya's inflation
