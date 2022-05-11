× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Shrinking public spaces sign of our lack of ambitions

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | May 11th 2022 | 2 min read
By XN Iraki | May 11th 2022
ENTERPRISE
An aerial view of Nairobi's skyline [David Njaaga, Standard]

Where would you land a helicopter in Githurai or Mlolongo, or even in Muthaiga or Loresho?

The simple answer is school playgrounds as was demonstrated during former President Mwai Kibaki’s funeral. We have seen the same during political rallies.

Why don't we leave open spaces for such landings during emergencies?  

Why do we assume that we will never get rich enough to have helicopters? That we will remain hustlers forever?  

In my village, Patrick Clark Turner and Tony Dyer left two functional airstrips from the colonial era.

READ MORE

They became people’s shambas during the one million acres scheme. Why didn’t we spare the airstrips?

I don't want to believe that no one in my neighbourhood will fly a plane in my lifetime. Why didn’t we pick up from where the colonialists left?

Even Nairobi, which is touted as affluent, is averse to open spaces. Nairobi is even worse because its schools have fewer open spaces.

The primary schools are now "giving birth" to secondary schools, reducing the number of open spaces available. 

In Kisumu, they don't want to see schools in the city. Yet, schools are an integral part of our socio-economic system.

They enrich their environment with open spaces. Children are helpless, and we must defend them.  

The failure to spare open spaces not just for helicopters but other public facilities is a sign of dreaming small.

For Central region, residents can blame colonial displacement. But after independence, they never rectified that when the population was low.

Counties should spare open spaces. It will be needed for public facilities from schools, parks,  stadiums and arboretums as well as golf courses.

This country will one day become affluent and hustlers too will play golf. But it seems we are allergic to open spaces; they must be sold or built-up. 

Helicopter and plane landing sites might appear outlandish, but what will come after building enough highways and standard gauge railways? Why do we still think that helicopters and planes are for the rich, yet they have been with us for over a century? We need to demystify flying.

We must think big and positively. Kenya's golden age should come sooner. I am personally disappointed that we still ride bicycles and boda boda long after independence.

We need to upgrade our dreams. We should have done better. What is our excuse?

Share this story
150-year-old logistics firm innovates to stay relevant
When Gottfried Schenker started Schenker Ltd in 1872, his aim was not to build an international company.
Five growth stages for a small business
Starting and growing a small business is not a stroll in the park. Data shows that 20 per cent of small businesses don’t survive past the first year.

MOST READ

Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals

BUSINESS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Five growth stages for a small business

By Pauline Muindi | 33 minutes ago

Five growth stages for a small business
Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO
Glovo boosts 4,000 small businesses with ICT skills

By Moses Omusolo | 2 hours ago

Glovo boosts 4,000 small businesses with ICT skills
Women entrepreneurs to watch this year in Africa

By Gilda Naibei | 2 hours ago

Women entrepreneurs to watch this year in Africa
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC