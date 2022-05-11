× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

150-year-old logistics firm innovates to stay relevant

ENTERPRISE
By Graham Kajilwa | May 11th 2022 | 2 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | May 11th 2022
ENTERPRISE

Distribution warehouse with trucks awaiting loading [Courtesy]

When Gottfried Schenker started Schenker Ltd in 1872, his aim was not to build an international company.

His company at the time sought to move cargo between Vienna and Paris, which was a logistical nightmare for traders.

Today, the company, now known as DB Schenker, is celebrating 150 years with a footprint all over the world, including Kenya where it operates as DB Schenker Kenya headed by Dennis Keiser.

Mr Keiser recollects that the innovation to consolidate cargo, put it on rail and send it to Paris by Schenker is what still drives the company to date.

READ MORE

It is why the firm, whose shareholding is linked to the German government through the country’s national rail Deutsche Bahn abbreviated as DB, prides itself on the slogan “elevating lives.”

Mr Keiser said he is aware of how the world has changed in 150 years. 

“We realise that sometimes we are a bit slow. Sometimes we make mistakes, sometimes we may be bureaucratic and we have to accept that,” he said during the recent celebrations to mark the firm’s 150th anniversary in Nairobi.

Mr Keiser said while history provides them with a sense of identity, innovation has kept them relevant in business.

“We all know how the world has changed in 150 years. I do not know where we are right now, but innovation is one of the key points we have figured out,” he said.

This has seen the firm invest in drones for cargo delivery and electric trucks.

He said the e-trucks will give the company a competitive edge.  

DB Schenker is also investing heavily in sustainability, especially the reduction of carbon emissions by 30 per cent.

Currently, the company through a partnership with Lufthansa, German’s national carrier, operates daily freight services from Frankfurt to New York that are carbon-free.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business and the environment,” said Mr Keiser.

The firm has 2,100 working locations globally with 76,000 staff across 140 countries. It boasts 320,000 square metres of warehouse space.

The firm also powers some of its warehouses using solar as part of its sustainability efforts.

Chief Commercial Officer for the Middle East and Africa Prabha Venugopalan said the company is changing with the times.

“We are in a dynamic region. When I come from Dubai, I enjoy this beautiful weather but being stuck in the traffic for about three hours gives you a good indication of how diverse the regions are,” she said.

German Deputy Ambassador to Kenya Thomas Wimmer said DB Schenker commended the company for moving with the times.

“You have been serving not only the Kenyan economy for a long time. Kenya exports cash crops like tea and flowers to many countries. You have helped German companies to do business, to trade with Kenya and the region,” he said.

Share this story
Women entrepreneurs to watch this year in Africa
In recent years, more female entrepreneurs have continued to make their mark in the world of business.
Shrinking public spaces sign of our lack of ambitions
Counties should spare open spaces. It will be needed for public facilities from schools, parks,  stadiums and arboretums as well as golf courses.

MOST READ

Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals
Three people on earth collectively worth Sh63.5 trillion, Forbes reveals

BUSINESS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Five growth stages for a small business

By Pauline Muindi | 33 minutes ago

Five growth stages for a small business
Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis and Shirtliff CEO
Glovo boosts 4,000 small businesses with ICT skills

By Moses Omusolo | 2 hours ago

Glovo boosts 4,000 small businesses with ICT skills
Women entrepreneurs to watch this year in Africa

By Gilda Naibei | 2 hours ago

Women entrepreneurs to watch this year in Africa
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC