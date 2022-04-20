× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'Hustlers' too rode fuel shortage gravy train

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | Apr 20th 2022 | 2 min read
By XN Iraki | April 20th 2022
ENTERPRISE
Motorists queue for fuel at Shell Petrol Station in Mombasa County on Thursday, April 14, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Once fuel prices went up last Thursday, petrol stations had the commodity flowing from their pumps the next day. 

It is not difficult to explain how this happened after weeks of acute shortages that saw motorists queue at filling stations for hours to access the vital commodity. 

At the end of the day, oil marketers want to profit, which explains why the increase in prices led to the sudden “reappearance” of fuel. 

The availability of fuel, albeit at a higher price, was a “relief” for Kenyans. They looked relaxed in queues.

Let us not celebrate though; as long as the market is not allowed to do its work, expect such glitches in future.

READ MORE

I might seem hard-nosed, but I lived through the price control regime and saw first-hand the shortages and the unintended consequences.

It was no different this time. Though petrol was going for Sh134.70 per litre as per the regulator’s pricing guide, you could get it for Sh200.

That was way above the equilibrium price of about Sh170 per litre. By not letting the market do its work, we pay higher than the market price.

The time and money wasted looking for fuel are more than the extra shillings we would pay if the price were set by the market.

That is why higher prices and availability are a relief for Kenyans. Why not free the prices and see what happens? We could be surprised! 

Entrepreneurs made hay while the sun was shining. Some young men started hawking funnels for helping you fill up your tank if you ran out of fuel. Saw them in the city? 

Others were bolder. They brought jerrycans to “help” drivers skip the queue. If you wanted a full jerrycan, you parted with an additional Sh300 and got to keep it.

You could also opt to “lease” it for Sh150. They charged Sh50 to use a funnel. Beating the queues needed skill. 

There are two key lessons from the fuel crisis. One is that we can easily adapt to hard times. But that is not an excuse to make life hard for ourselves. The good thing about letting the market do its work is that you can’t blame anyone!

Two, the fuel shortage left no doubt that the government has business in business! 

Three, profit is central in a market system. Where did fuel suddenly come from after prices went up? 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Qatar Airways in drive to woo more flyers
Qatar Airways has launched a campaign to encourage more people to fly as countries reopen their skies amid falling Covid-19 infections.
Economy expanded by Sh662b last year, says National Treasury
Kenyans are estimated to have created an additional Sh662.3 billion worth of goods and services last year.

MOST READ

How SGR tax saved Kenya from mortgaging Mombasa port
How SGR tax saved Kenya from mortgaging Mombasa port

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Laundromat business catches on in Kenya

By Wainaina Wambu | 14 hours ago

Laundromat business catches on in Kenya
Tough balancing for varsity staff juggling office job, fashion

By Paul Kariuki | 15 hours ago

Tough balancing for varsity staff juggling office job, fashion
UN agency, African Union in joint effort to woo more youth into agriculture

By Moses Omusolo | 17 hours ago

UN agency, African Union in joint effort to woo more youth into agriculture
French firm boost to eyesight

By Vivianne Wandera | 6 days ago

French firm boost to eyesight
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC