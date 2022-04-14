× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
How Kenya fuel prices compare with other African nations

BUSINESS
By Brian Okoth | Apr 14th 2022 | 2 min read
By Brian Okoth | April 14th 2022
BUSINESS

Motorists seeking fuel at Rubis Petrol Station on Kimathi Street, Nairobi on April 14, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, who is also the Acting Petroleum CS, has said Kenya’s fuel prices are lower than the retail costs in the neighbouring countries.

Juma made the remarks at Kawi Complex on Thursday, April 14 during her address to journalists on the ongoing fuel crisis.

For instance, she said, a litre of petrol in Tanzania retails at Sh144.72, Uganda (Sh163.20), Rwanda (Sh154.81), South Africa (Sh172.26) and Zambia (Sh175.42). In Nairobi, a litre of the commodity goes for Sh134.72.

For diesel, she said, a litre of the commodity in Tanzania retails at Sh136.24, Uganda (Sh140.80), Rwanda (Sh155.84), South Africa (Sh167.27) and Zambia (Sh174.27). In Nairobi, a litre of the commodity goes for Sh134.72. In Kenya, the commodity goes for Sh115.6.

READ MORE

She justified the value of the fuel stabilisation fund, saying it goes a long way in cushioning Kenyans against higher cost of living.

The CS said the Government will continue the fuel subsidy programme, though the fund has to come to an end at some point because it was started in April 2021 to provide relief to the citizens.

She, however, says that will happen once the fuel prices normalise in the global market.

In absence of the subsidies, projections indicated that motorists in Kenya would pay as high as Sh175 for a litre of petrol and Sh160 for a litre of diesel.

The minister projects that within 72 hours from Thursday, April 14, the fuel crisis would have eased. That means, Kenyans expect normalcy to resume by Sunday, April 17.

Juma, however, asked Kenyans not to panic-buy fuel, arguing it only worsens the situation.

The Government owes oil marketing companies a total of Sh14.52 billion in subsidies.

In EPRA’s latest price review, a litre of the respective fuel commodities rose by Sh9.90.

In Nairobi, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh144.62, Diesel (Sh125.50) and Kerosene (Sh113.44).

Why Government is accusing oil marketers of economic sabotage
The Government has accused oil marketers in Kenya of economic sabotage.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Grace Ng'ang'a

.
Why Government is accusing oil marketers of economic sabotage

By Brian Okoth | 1 hour ago

Why Government is accusing oil marketers of economic sabotage
Innovation in finance key to boosting homeownership

By Jackline Engefu Aluda | 2 hours ago

Innovation in finance key to boosting homeownership
Why you should do background screening when hiring

By Tony Mbaya | 6 hours ago

Why you should do background screening when hiring
From jobs to the kitchen, we're back to 2002 pain

By Billow Kerrow | 11 hours ago

From jobs to the kitchen, we're back to 2002 pain
