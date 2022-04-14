How Kenya fuel prices compare with other African nations

Motorists seeking fuel at Rubis Petrol Station on Kimathi Street, Nairobi on April 14, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, who is also the Acting Petroleum CS, has said Kenya’s fuel prices are lower than the retail costs in the neighbouring countries.

Juma made the remarks at Kawi Complex on Thursday, April 14 during her address to journalists on the ongoing fuel crisis.

For instance, she said, a litre of petrol in Tanzania retails at Sh144.72, Uganda (Sh163.20), Rwanda (Sh154.81), South Africa (Sh172.26) and Zambia (Sh175.42). In Nairobi, a litre of the commodity goes for Sh134.72.

For diesel, she said, a litre of the commodity in Tanzania retails at Sh136.24, Uganda (Sh140.80), Rwanda (Sh155.84), South Africa (Sh167.27) and Zambia (Sh174.27). In Nairobi, a litre of the commodity goes for Sh134.72. In Kenya, the commodity goes for Sh115.6.

She justified the value of the fuel stabilisation fund, saying it goes a long way in cushioning Kenyans against higher cost of living.

The CS said the Government will continue the fuel subsidy programme, though the fund has to come to an end at some point because it was started in April 2021 to provide relief to the citizens.

She, however, says that will happen once the fuel prices normalise in the global market.

In absence of the subsidies, projections indicated that motorists in Kenya would pay as high as Sh175 for a litre of petrol and Sh160 for a litre of diesel.

The minister projects that within 72 hours from Thursday, April 14, the fuel crisis would have eased. That means, Kenyans expect normalcy to resume by Sunday, April 17.

Juma, however, asked Kenyans not to panic-buy fuel, arguing it only worsens the situation.

The Government owes oil marketing companies a total of Sh14.52 billion in subsidies.

In EPRA’s latest price review, a litre of the respective fuel commodities rose by Sh9.90.

In Nairobi, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh144.62, Diesel (Sh125.50) and Kerosene (Sh113.44).

