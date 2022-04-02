× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Steps to cut through the crowded banana market

ENTERPRISE
By Jennifer Anyango | Apr 2nd 2022 | 3 min read
By Jennifer Anyango | April 2nd 2022
ENTERPRISE
Traders ferry fresh Sweet Bananas to Kisii Municipal Market on March 8, 2022. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Bananas are one of the oldest fruits known to mankind. In Kenya, bananas are widely consumed, and for that, one may never go wrong with choosing to go the banana way.

Here are a few insights on production from Margaret Achieng’, a farmer from Kisumu county.

Choose a variety

In Kenya, a wide range of banana varieties is grown which include:

Ripening- Grand naine, Giant Cavendish, Vallery, Williams hybrid, Chinese dwarf, Gold finger, Kisii sweet etc. Cooking types- Kisii matoke, Uganda Green, N’gombe, Nusu N’gombe, Solio, Ishighame. Dual-purpose – Muraru, Fhia. If you are planning for the export market, consider the Giant Cavendish. 

READ MORE

Soil preparation

The soil should be well-nourished to feed your plant. It is important to provide at least 12 hours of sunlight to encourage growth.

The soil should not be too acidic or too alkaline and it should be rich in organic matter with high nitrogen. Phosphorus and potash are good for bananas.

Ecological conditions

Bananas do well in warm and rainy climates because it is a tropical crop. Preferred temperatures are between 10 to 40 degrees Celcius.

Strong dry winds cause a significant decline in plant growth and fruit production quality.

Bananas are propagated by suckers and sword suckers with narrow leaves, this is because bananas do not produce viable seeds. There is tissue culture, where banana is basically propagated vegetatively.

The technique provides robust means to prepare disease-free planting materials that can provide the first line of defence for the banana.

Planting

Can be grown through pit or furrow methods. This can be done at any time of the year.

Advantages of tissue cultured planting materials are: plants are free from pests and diseases, there is uniform growth and increase in production, the crops mature early and it is possible to plant all year round.

Bunch weight and quality

At a spacing of 1.8 metres by 1.8 metres, place two plants per hole to double the yield. Double planting for some varieties such as Robusta could also increase yields.

Covering the bunches with a cloth or polythene protects them from the sun, wind and dust, and increases yield.

Covering the bunch increases the weight and quality of the fruit. Covering a bunch of bananas raises the temperature, which helps in early maturation.

After the first opening, flowers keep coming, however, they are normally sterile. These usually fall off because they do not have the necessary parts to produce fruit even after pollination.

Bananas love water, for maximum productivity water regularly, however, the roots have poor water retention.

The use of drip irrigation and mulching can help improve water use efficiency.

For maximum yields, frequently fertilise the plants from four to six times during the season. Poor availability of any micronutrients will limit plant growth – especially in leafy areas – and reduce the weight and yield of banana bunches.

Pests and Diseases

Major pests include burrowing nematode, banana thrips, banana weevil borer and moles. Most of these can be controlled by using clean planting material for propagation, that is tissue culture or using clean water treatment.

To control moles, use traps and keep the basin of the banana stools moist.

Do not heap soil around the basin of the stool as this will become their hideout.

Major diseases include fusarium wilt, black leaf streak, cigar-end rot and bacterial wilt. To control, use resistant varieties and disease-free materials (tissue culture and clean suckers).

Harvesting

The time for planting to maturity of a banana depends on area and variety. Maturity indices vary widely among varieties.

Angularities or fullness of fingers, as well as colour change are some of the standard criteria used. Fruits are ready for harvesting 90 to 150 days after fingers start to form. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Teacher builds thriving side hustle from timber during pandemic school closures
Jennifer Cheruiyot runs one of the biggest timber yards and furniture shops in Kapsoit Centre besides being a tutor.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Safaricom hires 305 new staff for its Ethiopian unit
Safaricom hires 305 new staff for its Ethiopian unit

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Teacher builds thriving side hustle from timber during pandemic school closures

By Nikko Tanui | 8 hours ago

Teacher builds thriving side hustle from timber during pandemic school closures
Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio

By Wainaina Wambu | 3 days ago

Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio
Want big returns in stocks market? Here is the way

By Peter Wambu | 3 days ago

Want big returns in stocks market? Here is the way
How to overcome your fear of starting a business

By Pauline Muindi | 3 days ago

How to overcome your fear of starting a business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC